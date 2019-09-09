Liberate Physician Centers: Medical Marijuana Company Plans Further Expansion in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2019 / Liberate Physician Centers, a leading provider of medical marijuana certifications with nine Florida locations, announced today that it will continue its expansion and is offering licensures to interested individuals who wish to enter the medical marijuana industry.

"This is a terrific opportunity to own and operate a medical marijuana business in Florida," says Daniel J. Reid, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Liberate. "By partnering with us, new operators will receive full training, proprietary operating systems for running a clinic, and complete support for IT, marketing, finance and other functions necessary for success.

"We are particularly looking for operators in the Florida panhandle, Orlando and south Florida," Reid says.

Liberate was founded in 2013 with a flagship office in Michigan and an operations center in Colorado. The company became the first medical marijuana business in the State of Florida, having opened in West Palm Beach in 2015 in anticipation of the passage of Amendment 2 on the November 2016 ballot. Today, Liberate has clinics in Bradenton, Clearwater, Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Melbourne, Port Charlotte, Tampa, Venice, West Palm Beach.

