Prosek Partners, a leading independent integrated financial marketing and communications firm, is pleased to announce Fiona Laffan will join its new London office as Managing Director.

Laffan has more than 20 years of strategic financial communications experience. She was most recently Group Corporate Communications Director at Lloyds Banking Group. Prior to Lloyds, she ran corporate communications for Goldman Sachs in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and previously served as a partner at Brunswick Group. Laffan's fields of expertise include media and investor relations, corporate and executive reputation management, transaction communications and other special situations as well as corporate strategy and business operations.

"Fiona is a world class financial communications specialist and strategist and her experience adds to the deep bench of talent we have built in London," said Jennifer Prosek, Managing Partner. "We think the time is right to invest in serving clients here. We specialize in helping a wide variety of financial services firms who believe that marketing and communications provide a way to accelerate growth. Fiona will bring great value to our clients and our people."

Added Laffan: "Prosek has a tremendous reputation for serving clients with passion, energy, and deep expertise. They hire talented entrepreneurs who know that communicating well is the key to a strong culture and can accelerate the growth of a business. I am very excited to be joining such a great team."

Laffan's hire is the latest in a series of investments Prosek is making to build its presence in London, where it serves both domestic and international clients with an emphasis on financial services firms. In July, Prosek celebrated the opening of its new EMEA headquarters in the City of London, on St. Swithin's Lane. In June, it hired David Wells as Partner based in New York, to focus on business development globally, who previously worked in London at the Financial Times and J.P. Morgan.

Wells, the former Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Goldman Sach's Investment Management Division, worked closely with Laffan when he ran Corporate Communications in the Americas.

"We see tremendous opportunities in this market. We have a great team and intend to keep investing in talent to serve clients who need help building their brand, acquiring and retaining customers or raising funds using an integrated approach to marketing and communications," said Prosek.

Laffan holds a Masters degree from the University of Oxford. Prior to her experience at Lloyds, Goldman Sachs and Brunswick, she held equity research positions at both Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank. She began her career as a corporate finance analyst at J.P. Morgan.

Prosek Partners is among the largest independent public relations firms in the U.S. and one of the few domestic, mid-size firms that offers global capabilities through its London office and international network. Specializing in providing a full range of communications solutions to financial, B2B and professional services companies, the firm delivers an unexpected level of passion, creativity and marketing savvy.

