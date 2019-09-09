A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the completion of their latest competitor price tracking engagement for a leading e-commerce company.During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a Netherlands based e-tailer to improve customer retention and boost profitability.

The Business Problem

The client, a leading e-commerce company, wanted to track market price trends and competitors' pricing strategies. Also, by leveraging competitor price tracking solutions, the client wanted to analyze competitors' prices and gain in-depth insights into their sales data, product rotation, and historical trends to analyze the impact of promotions on the overall brand value.

This case study explains how we helped the client with our competitor price tracking solutions to analyze the promotional actions of competitors and devise better pricing strategies.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

Our experts adopted a comprehensive approach that comprised of three-phases to help the client tackle their core business challenges. The solutions offered helped the client to improve customer retention and experience significantly.

Quantzig's competitor price tracking solutionshelped the client to:

Improve customer retention by 2X

Increase profit margins by 39%

Quantzig's competitor price tracking solutionsoffered predictive insights on:

Determining the ideal pricing to successfully launch a product in a competitive market

Devising new pricing models to maximize revenue

