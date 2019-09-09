Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics has filed a registration statement relating to its shares of common stock with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

STOCKHOLM - September 9, 2019. Karolinska Development (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces that its portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics has filed a registration statement on September 6, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to the potential initial public offering of shares of its common stock.

Aprea has applied to list its shares of common stock on Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol APRE. No pricing terms of the shares or a timeline for the initial public offering has been disclosed by Aprea.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

