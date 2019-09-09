Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave awarded top sustainability score sixth year in a row

Wereldhave awarded top sustainability score sixth year in a row

For the sixth consecutive year, Wereldhave has been awarded with the 'Five Star' rating by GRESB. With a 91/100 score, Wereldhave is the 3rd company in the European listed retail real estate sector (out of 13). This great accomplishment shows Wereldhave executes on its sustainability ambitions, including implementation and measurement.

CEO Matthijs Storm: "Commercial real estate plays a vital role in solving environmental & social challenges that impact everyday life. We are happy to notice an increasing positive attention for solid sustainability practices within the investment community. Wereldhave invests in full-service centers that contribute to a better everyday life for the communities where we operate. Enriching communities and protecting nature helps improve the visitor and tenant base, lowers cost of capital and supports future asset values. Therefore, it makes me very proud to announce our most recent sustainability achievements."

Wereldhave's recent sustainability achievements include, amongst others, a 32% energy reduction (2013-2018) and the installation of over 15,500 solar panels on the roofs of its centers. In 2018, 244 social impact initiatives were also organized across all Wereldhave shopping centers.

GRESB is the leading Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) benchmark for real estate assesses, providing standardized and validated data to the capital markets. In total, 1,005 property companies, REITs, funds and developers participated in the 2019 Real Estate Assessment.

