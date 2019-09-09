Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 09.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CVKR ISIN: FR0004032746 Ticker-Symbol: 0LW 
Frankfurt
09.09.19
17:19 Uhr
0,084 Euro
-0,006
-6,44 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEOVACS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEOVACS 5-Tage-Chart
09.09.2019 | 17:53
(89 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

NEOVACS: Neovacs: 2019 Financial Calendar


PRESS RELEASE PRESS RELEASE PRESS RELEASE


2019 Financial Calendar


Paris, September 9, 2019, 5:45 pm CEST - NEOVACS (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNEV) leader in active immunotherapy for the treatment of auto-immune and inflammatory diseases publishes an updated 2019 financial calendar today.

Financial announcements will be published before the market opening. The expected dates are preliminary so may be subject to change.

  • 2019 First Half Results October 2, 2019
  • 2019 Annual Results March 29, 2020
  • Annual General Meeting 1st call Date to be confirmed


About Neovacs
Listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, Neovacs is today a leading biotechnology company focused on an active immunotherapy technology platform

Contacts

Néovacs
Corporate Communication
& Investor Relations
Charlène Masson
+33 1 53 10 93 00
cmasson@neovacs.com (mailto:ntrepo@neovacs.com)

Press Relations - NewCap
Annie-Florence Loyer
+33 (0)6 88 20 35 59
+33 (0)1 44 71 00 12
afloyer@newcap.fr (mailto:afloyer@newcap.fr)
Léa Jacquin
Tel : +33(0)1 44 71 20 41
ljacquin@newcap.fr

Orphéon Finance
Financial Communication and Investor Relations
James Palmer
+33 7 60 92 77 74
j.palmer@orpheonfinance.com (mailto:j.palmer@orpheonfinance.com)

Attachment

  • Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1deac5b1-4bfd-43c2-98ea-3fd6c24dd54d)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)