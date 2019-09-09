Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 09.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 121806 ISIN: DE0001218063 Ticker-Symbol: A7A 
Xetra
09.09.19
17:36 Uhr
18,150 Euro
+0,850
+4,91 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
FINLAB AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINLAB AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,800
17,900
18:31
17,900
18,000
18:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FINLAB
FINLAB AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FINLAB AG18,150+4,91 %