Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM or the Company) is a senior gold producer that operates in low political risk jurisdictions with a quality mineral reserve base. The Company has a track record of strong operational performance and has beaten production and cost guidance for seven consecutive years. AEM is nearing completion of a large Nunavut expansion (the Meliadine mine and Amaruq project), which is expected to drive growth in gold production from 1.75Moz in 2019 to 2.0Moz in 2020. A return to free cash flow generation is anticipated in H219 with capex expected to decline significantly as AEM moves to "harvest mode".

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...