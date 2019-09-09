Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS ("Blackstone") is pleased to announce that it has started its technical analysis with a geophysics study that it carried out in Chile. This study is being conducted on a number of Blackstone's mining concessions in exploration for possible lithium resources.

Earlier this year, the company's subsidiary Blackstone Resources Chile SpA signed and entered an agreement with a national partner to explore these concessions. These concessions contain approx. 3,000 HECTARES and lie in SALAR PAJONALES in the region of Tarapaca, Chile and near other widely known lithium resources.

Within the next few months, each development stage of this project will be defined. Blackstone is also looking into other investment possibilities in Chile in order to develop other concessions with local partners in the very near future.

Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug and is concentrating on the battery metals market as primary metals. In addition, it sets up, develops and manages refineries used for gold and battery metals. It offers direct exposure to the battery metal revolution that is being driven by the demand of electric vehicles that need vast quantities of these metals. These include cobalt, manganese, molybdenum, graphite, nickel, copper and lithium. Blackstone Resources has developed the new Battery code BBC. In addition, Blackstone Resources has started a research programme on new battery technologies on solid state batteries and its production process.

