MarketStar Acquires Irish Agency Product2Market

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketStar, a Wasatch Group company, announced it has acquired Product2Market, a leading European Inside Sales and Sales Development Agency that enables growth organizations to drive revenues. The acquisition pairs two leading sales acceleration companies, MarketStar and Product2Market, to form the global leader in outsourced sales solutions.

Established in 2010 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Product2Market has grown to become the premier company for sales-focused organizations looking to grow market share across European markets. The acquisition reaffirms MarketStar's commitment to the European region and further strengthens their capabilities and delivery model built for companies that are focused on growth. Product2Market will be fully integrated with MarketStar.

"We are thrilled to become part of MarketStar," said Anthony Byrne, Managing Director of MarketStar's new European Office. "MarketStar has a 30-year track record of outstanding results for their clients. They attract and work with prestigious technology clients from around the world. We really believe this acquisition will enable our strategy to build a company that will be the global leader in sales services to high growth industries."

MarketStar, a worldwide company founded in 1988, now employs more than 1,200 employees worldwide, with its global headquarters in Ogden, Utah. The addition of a Dublin office strengthens the company's position both in Europe and internationally, allowing MarketStar to better serve existing clients and attract clients who want to scale globally.

"As we look at how to accelerate international growth for clients and employees, acquiring Product2Market provides us with an opportunity to solidify our position in the European market and increase our global sales capabilities. It also enables us greater access to the rich talent pool of Ireland," said Keith Titus, President and CEO of MarketStar. "Combining MarketStar's heritage of building scalable revenue acceleration programs with Product2Market's intimate knowledge of Europe is a key accelerator to our overall growth strategy. This is a big win for our customers."

"Our clients are excited that we can quickly and effectively provide best in class services and products on an international scale, especially in Europe, all while attracting and retaining great talent," said Paul Grant, Chief Customer Officer for MarketStar. "Our customers genuinely appreciate that we are continuing our strategic growth plan and serving them in new markets and in new ways."

A trusted relationship between the two companies already existed, with a three-year strategic partnership and several shared clients. The current Product2Market management team and employees will continue as members of the MarketStar family.

ABOUT MARKETSTAR

Through innovative sales solutions, MarketStar (www.marketstar.com) accelerates sales from lead to recurring revenue with business-to-business (B2B) direct and indirect sales programs. Utilizing a blend of voice, digital, and field engagements, MarketStar has launched, sold and supported thousands of products and services on behalf of the biggest and most innovative companies across the globe. Founded in 1988, MarketStar pioneered the sales outsourcing industry and today has over 1,000 employees worldwide. Their global headquarters is located in Ogden, Utah.

ABOUT THE WASATCH GROUP

The Wasatch Group (www.wasatchgroup.com) is a multi-billion-dollar entrepreneurial company that operates a diversified portfolio on a national level, including significant and successful investments in real estate development, construction, property management, consumer business-to-business, and guaranty capital. Wasatch was founded by Dell Loy Hansen in 1988 and has been headquartered in Utah for more than 30 years. With a track record of finding and growing high-potential companies, Wasatch prides itself on building long term partnerships to make a positive difference in the lives of others.

