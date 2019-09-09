Canadian Debate Production Partnership: Canadians Invited To Submit Questions For Upcoming Federal Leaders' Debates

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2019 / With one month to go before the two federal election debates organized by the Leaders' Debates Commission, Canadians are invited to suggest questions they want to ask the party leaders.

The Canadian Debate Production Partnership (CDPP) today unveiled an online form for the public to submit questions for the Oct. 7 English debate and the Oct. 10 French debate, both of which it is producing. If selected, people will have the chance to put their questions directly to the leaders live during the debate, either remotely or in person.

"Submissions will be reviewed with the same editorial rigour and integrity practised by CDPP members to ensure fair, balanced, and non-partisan questions that reflect Canadians' ballot box issues," said Jennifer McGuire of the CDPP.

The public is also invited to request to be part of the live audience at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., where both debates will take place. A third-party company will select attendees in order to create a live audience that is largely non-partisan and fully engaged with the opportunity to watch the leaders in an unscripted environment.

The CDPP's unparalleled reach, through its combined broadcast, print, digital, and social media audiences, promises to attract interesting submissions from Canadians across the country.

The call for public questions and request for debate tickets will close on Sept. 22, 2019.

All five federal political party leaders invited by the Leaders' Debates Commission have confirmed participation: Justin Trudeau (Liberal Party of Canada), Andrew Scheer (Conservative Party of Canada), Jagmeet Singh (New Democratic Party), Yves-François Blanchet (Bloc Québécois), Elizabeth May (Green Party of Canada).

The Oct. 7 English debate will be moderated by Rosemary Barton from CBC News, Susan Delacourt from the Toronto Star, Dawna Friesen from Global News, Lisa LaFlamme from CTV News, and Althia Raj from HuffPost Canada. Each moderator will guide a distinct section of the debate.

The Oct. 10 French debate will be moderated by Patrice Roy from Radio-Canada, with the participation of Hélène Buzzetti from Le Devoir, Patricia Cloutier from Le Soleil, François Cardinal from La Presse, and Alec Castonguay from L'actualité.

About the CDPP

In May, the Leaders' Debate Commission issued a request for proposal, seeking bidders to produce the English and French debates. Nine media outlets formed the Canadian Debate Production Partnership (CDPP) and won the contract to produce the two debates.

CDPP partners offer the highest-quality journalism on television, radio, print, and digital platforms. The CDPP is:

CBC News

Radio-Canada

Global News

CTV News

Toronto Star and Torstar chain

HuffPost Canada and HuffPost Québec

La Presse

Le Devoir

L'actualité

Additional distribution partners include:

OMNI Television

APTN

CPAC

Groupe Capitales Médias

Groupe V Médias

Yahoo! Canada

The CDPP will ensure that each debate is:

Free to stream and broadcast in its entirety. Access requests will be fulfilled through a release process managed by the CDPP.

Widely distributed on television, radio, digital, and social streaming platforms to ensure access to a broad cross-section of Canadians across the country, on the platform of their choice.

Available in ASL, LSQ, closed captioning, and described video.

Available in English, French, some Indigenous languages, Cantonese, Mandarin, Arabic, Punjabi, and Italian.

For additional information, please contact:

Leon Mar

Spokesperson, Canadian Debate Production Partnership (CDPP)

+1 647 616-5768

leon.mar@cbc.ca

SOURCE: Canadian Debate Production Partnership

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/558928/Canadians-Invited-To-Submit-Questions-For-Upcoming-Federal-Leaders-Debates