TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 9
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128
(LEI: 49300CCEV00IH2SU369)
FinalNetAssetValue
|FUNDNAME
|NAV
|ISIN
|NAVDATE
|TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
|111.50
|GG00B90J5Z95
|6th September 2019
Following the Company's announcement made on 6th September 2019 in relation to the result of the Realisation Election, the Redemption Price is 109.27 pence per Ordinary Share. This represents a 2 per cent. discount to the NAV per Ordinary Share.
Enquiries:
NorthernTrustInternationalFund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
MichelleWallace +3531 542 2184
Date: 9th September2019