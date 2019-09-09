Anzeige
Montag, 09.09.2019

09.09.2019 | 18:16
TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 9

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128
(LEI: 49300CCEV00IH2SU369)

FinalNetAssetValue

FUNDNAMENAVISINNAVDATE
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited111.50GG00B90J5Z956th September 2019


Following the Company's announcement made on 6th September 2019 in relation to the result of the Realisation Election, the Redemption Price is 109.27 pence per Ordinary Share. This represents a 2 per cent. discount to the NAV per Ordinary Share.


Enquiries:

NorthernTrustInternationalFund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

MichelleWallace +3531 542 2184

Date: 9th September2019


© 2019 PR Newswire