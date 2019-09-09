TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128

(LEI: 49300CCEV00IH2SU369)



Final Net Asset Value



FUNDNAME NAV ISIN NAVDATE TwentyFour Income Fund Limited 111.50 GG00B90J5Z95 6th September 2019



Following the Company's announcement made on 6th September 2019 in relation to the result of the Realisation Election, the Redemption Price is 109.27 pence per Ordinary Share. This represents a 2 per cent. discount to the NAV per Ordinary Share.





Date: 9th September2019