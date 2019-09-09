Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 09.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 910933 ISIN: FR0000039109 Ticker-Symbol: SCB 
Frankfurt
09.09.19
17:58 Uhr
33,100 Euro
+0,800
+2,48 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT
SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT33,100+2,48 %