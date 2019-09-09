Australian "Away-from-home" Video Content Provider Deploys VCAS Ultra with

Multi-DRM to Support New Business Models More Efficiently

IBC 2019 (#5.A59) - Verimatrix (Paris:VMX), a global provider of security and business intelligence solutions that protect content, devices, applications and communications, today announced that its customer, Swift Media, has evolved its existing Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) to a more efficient cloud infrastructure that better supports new business models and 4K/UHD video services. The expansion includes upgrading to the next-generation VCAS Ultra solution and adding multi-DRM support.

Swift Media delivers world-class content, data-driven advertising and site-specific services to guest accommodation, workforce communities and other large captive audience environments. The company, which specifically targets the "away from home" audience, decided to upgrade its existing security framework to better support its scale and reach as it enters new verticals in the hospitality space and introduces enhanced business models based on advertising.

"Our proven, industry-grade communications and entertainment solutions have made us the largest and most trusted supplier in the resources sector, and it is critical that we maintain our long-standing reputation as we grow and tap into more markets," said Swift Media's CTO Matt Strack. "Swift Media has entrusted Verimatrix to support its service offerings for many years, originally initial supporting our IPTV offering, then moving into OTT and now UHD. We are very pleased to continue to modernize our business with such reliable support."

The VCAS Ultra deployment makes it possible for Swift Media to manage disparate systems from a centralized cloud. It also enables UHD compliance capabilities and additional support for browsers and streaming devices it couldn't reach previously. The addition of Verimatrix Multi-DRM means that Swift Media can provide a transparent consumption experience using cross-DRM domain management while comprehensively protecting valuable services.

"It is thrilling to see another one of our customers come such a long way since its original VCAS deployment, harnessing all that the next-generation video landscape has to offer," commented Verimatrix COO Steve Oetegenn. "This deployment takes Swift Media's original VCAS multi-network architecture and completely transforms the way it harmonizes rights management in a more flexible and mature way."

About Swift Media

Swift Media delivers world-class content, customized communications, and targeted advertising to captivated audiences across Swift-owned networks. Founded in 2008 and listed on the Australian Stock Exchange under the ticker SW1, Swift Media was judged Australia's fastest growing media company by Deloitte in 2018. For more information, visit www.swiftmedia.com.au

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) is a global provider of security and business intelligence solutions that protect content, devices, applications and communications across multiple markets. Many of the world's largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day for mobile apps, entertainment, banking, healthcare, communications and transportation. Verimatrix offers easy-to-use software solutions, cloud services and silicon IP that provide unparalleled security and business intelligence. Proud to empower and protect its customers for more than two decades, Verimatrix serves IoT software developers, device makers, semiconductor manufacturers, service providers and content distributors. For more information, visit www.verimatrix.com.

