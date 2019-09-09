Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 09.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HFXW ISIN: FR0010241638 Ticker-Symbol: M8Y 
Frankfurt
09.09.19
08:16 Uhr
10,820 Euro
-0,180
-1,64 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
MERCIALYS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERCIALYS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,760
10,790
18:45
10,720
10,810
18:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MERCIALYS
MERCIALYS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MERCIALYS SA10,820-1,64 %