Mercialys has continued to progress up the GRESB* rankings in 2019. For its fourth participation, Mercialys improved its overall score by 3 points, up to 90/100, and confirmed its Green Star** status. Its ambitious and proactive CSR policy Mery' 21 has enabled it to consolidate its position in the global benchmark's top decile, ranked 71st out of the 964 real estate companies assessed. Mercialys is also ranked 5th in the category for "listed retail property companies in Europe".

This year, Mercialys has maintained its maximum score (100) for "Policy Disclosure", which highlights its public commitment to sustainable value creation integrating all its stakeholders. Mercialys has also made significant progress in terms of "Risks Opportunities" and "Monitoring EMS", reflecting its continuous monitoring of emerging regulatory and operational developments relating to business ethics and CSR, as well as the effective monitoring of its environmental footprint.

Lastly, the excellent scores achieved for "Building Certifications" (95) and "Stakeholder Engagement" (90) recognize the approach to continuously improve the environmental performance of its assets and its constant focus on integrating sustainable development into its relationships with its stakeholders.

*GRESB: the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark is a leading international benchmark that assesses the CSR performance and policies of real estate companies each year

**Green Star: highest category in the GRESB rankings

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on retail property. At June 30, 2019, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,123 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 184.3 million on an annualized basis. It owns assets with an estimated value of Euro 3.8 billion (including transfer taxes) at June 30, 2019. Mercialys has had "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2019, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Mercialys registration document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2018 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

