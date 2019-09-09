Disclosure in trading in own shares

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from September 2nd, 2019 to September 6th, 2019 included:

Code) 02/09/2019 FR0011950732 19 730 11,7133 XPAR 02/09/2019 FR0011950732 BATE 02/09/2019 FR0011950732 270 11,6252 CHIX 02/09/2019 FR0011950732 TRQX 03/09/2019 FR0011950732 63 705 11,8083 XPAR 03/09/2019 FR0011950732 BATE 03/09/2019 FR0011950732 1 295 11,7977 CHIX 03/09/2019 FR0011950732 TRQX 04/09/2019 FR0011950732 50 894 11,8837 XPAR 04/09/2019 FR0011950732 BATE 04/09/2019 FR0011950732 9 879 11,8887 CHIX 04/09/2019 FR0011950732 183 11,8500 TRQX 05/09/2019 FR0011950732 60 000 11,9454 XPAR 05/09/2019 FR0011950732 BATE 05/09/2019 FR0011950732 CHIX 05/09/2019 FR0011950732 TRQX 06/09/2019 FR0011950732 60 194 11,9837 XPAR 06/09/2019 FR0011950732 BATE 06/09/2019 FR0011950732 5 172 11,9730 CHIX 06/09/2019 FR0011950732 TRQX TOTAL 271 322 11,8906

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:

https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications

ELIOR GROUP

Société anonyme

Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)

408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Eurolist segment A

ISIN code: FR0011950732

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €4,886 million revenue in FY 2017-2018.

Our 109,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.

Elior Group has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website (http://www.eliorgroup.com) or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group

