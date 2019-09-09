Disclosure in trading in own shares
Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from September 2nd, 2019 to September 6th, 2019 included:
Day of the
Identity code of the
Total daily volume (in
Daily weighted
Market (MIC
02/09/2019
FR0011950732
19 730
11,7133
XPAR
02/09/2019
FR0011950732
BATE
02/09/2019
FR0011950732
270
11,6252
CHIX
02/09/2019
FR0011950732
TRQX
03/09/2019
FR0011950732
63 705
11,8083
XPAR
03/09/2019
FR0011950732
BATE
03/09/2019
FR0011950732
1 295
11,7977
CHIX
03/09/2019
FR0011950732
TRQX
04/09/2019
FR0011950732
50 894
11,8837
XPAR
04/09/2019
FR0011950732
BATE
04/09/2019
FR0011950732
9 879
11,8887
CHIX
04/09/2019
FR0011950732
183
11,8500
TRQX
05/09/2019
FR0011950732
60 000
11,9454
XPAR
05/09/2019
FR0011950732
BATE
05/09/2019
FR0011950732
CHIX
05/09/2019
FR0011950732
TRQX
06/09/2019
FR0011950732
60 194
11,9837
XPAR
06/09/2019
FR0011950732
BATE
06/09/2019
FR0011950732
5 172
11,9730
CHIX
06/09/2019
FR0011950732
TRQX
TOTAL
271 322
11,8906
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:
https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications
ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre
Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732
About Elior Group
Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €4,886 million revenue in FY 2017-2018.
Our 109,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.
Elior Group has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets.
Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.
For further information please visit our website (http://www.eliorgroup.com) or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005839/en/
Contacts:
Elior Group