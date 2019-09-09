Anzeige
Montag, 09.09.2019

WKN: A2N458 ISIN: CA28088P1009 Ticker-Symbol: VV01 
Stuttgart
05.09.19
14:56 Uhr
0,024 Euro
-0,003
-10,70 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,025
0,048
19:36
EDISON COBALT
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EDISON COBALT CORP0,024-10,70 %