SIRVA Worldwide Relocation & Moving named 2019 Destination Services Provider of the Year at the FEM APAC EMMAs

Honor announced at the annual APAC Expatriate Management and Mobility Awards (EMMAs) hosted by the Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM)

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SIRVA, Inc., the leading global relocation and moving service provider, won Destination Services Provider of the Year at the 2019 FEM APAC EMMAs. The FEM EMMAs are the premier awards for the global mobility and International HR industry. Additionally, SIRVA was recognized as "highly commended" in the following categories:

International Moving Company of the Year (Allied Pickfords, a SIRVA company)

Immigration Provider of the Year

Best Vendor Partnership (with Capital Group)

Relocation Management Company of the Year (winner 2018)

Destination Services Provider of the Year is awarded to the destination services provider that has demonstrated best-in-class service destination services provided to their clients and their internal assignee population in the past year. This includes providers who assist with home search, school search, settling-in services and departures, temporary accommodation, cultural awareness, etc.

"It is humbling and rewarding to be recognized for the significant investments we continue to make into the experience of the relocating employee," said Jacob George, President, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East.

The award ceremony took place in Singapore on September 5th, 2019.

About SIRVA Worldwide Relocation & Moving

SIRVA Worldwide Relocation and Moving is a global leader in moving and relocation services, offering solutions for mobility programs to companies of every size. With 75 owned locations and more than 1,000 franchised and agent locations in 177 countries, we offer unmatched global breadth supported by localized attention and innovative technology that strikes the right balance of self service and human support. From relocation and household goods to commercial moving and storage, our portfolio of Brands (SIRVA, Team Relocations, Allied, northAmerican, Allied Pickfords & SMARTBOX) provides the only integrated moving/relocation solution in the industry. By leveraging our global network, we deliver a superior experience that only a "one-stop shop" can provide.

About FEM

FEM is a real-world and online community for the global mobility and HR industry. Our mission is to distill best practice across regions, industries and functions while providing valuable networking opportunities for knowledge sharing and program support. Through our multi-platform of content and events, we encourage dialogue and enable mobility professionals to unite, learn and grow. FEM holds annual Summits and EMMAs awards ceremonies in the Americas, APAC (Asia Pacific region) and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) as well as Conferences in Amsterdam, Australia and Houston. FEM also has a worldwide network of more than 40 Chapters, including Belgium, Czech Republic, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Munich, Paris, Tel Aviv, Zurich.

