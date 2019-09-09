Dr. Narinder Grewal, MD, and the Team at Advanced Pain Management and Neurology Clinic are Proud to Introduce LASE

Dr. Narinder Grewal, MD has made a name for himself in the field of interventional pain management. For over twenty years, Dr. Narinder Grewal has treated thousands of patients in and around Southern California. Dr. Narinder Grewal established the Advanced Pain Management and Neurology Clinic over 20 years ago, which takes a multi-disciplinary approach to treating its patients

SANTA CLARITA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2019 / The team at Advanced Pain Management and Neurology Clinic and founder Dr. Narinder Grewal believe that patients deserve compassionate care, and for this reason, are happy to announce that they will now be offering Percutaneous Endoscopic Laser Discectomy (LASE) consultations at their practice.

The clinic's primary goal is to offer expert and compassionate care to their patients. By assessing a patient's pain symptoms, Dr. Narinder Grewal is not only able to treat patients' symptoms, but also help them better understand the source of the pain and in turn better understand how their body operates and if treatment is best for them.

Chronic low back pain is one of the major chronic debilitating conditions involving tremendous loss of money, work, and quality time. Patients with chronic low back pain sometimes experience debilitating conditions that affect their daily lives. Lasers are used in different fields of medicine and confer unique advantages. In the treatment of lumbar disc disease, they are useful and advantageous.

As Dr. Narinder Grewal understands the frustration and concern of patients in Santa Clarita, both himself and the Advanced Pain Management clinic are happy to start offering LASE. For some patients, a minimally invasive treatment called percutaneous endoscopic laser discectomy (LASE) helps to relieve chronic pain when all other conservative therapies and epidural injections fail to relieve pain.

After a thorough examination, Dr. Narinder Grewal may recommend a percutaneous endoscopic laser discectomy (LASE). During the outpatient procedure, our chronic pain specialist will insert a needle into the disc space. The laser beam burns nucleus pulposus in the area. Patients who receive a percutaneous endoscopic laser discectomy often find they do not experience any postoperative pain symptoms and that the procedure is more cost-effective compared to open back surgery or microdiscectomy.

The Advanced Pain Management and Neurology Group clinic takes a multi-disciplinary approach to treating its patients. There are three major divisions in its operation: pain management, testing and treatment, and neurology. Together, these three divisions provide unrivaled care for patients, leading to healthier, happier, pain-free lives.

Dr. Narinder Grewal is a native of India. He began his journey toward becoming a physician by starting his undergraduate education at Punjab University. He completed this first part of his education in 1977. The next year, he was accepted into the Patiala Government Medical College, the second-oldest medical college in the state of Punjab in India. Dr. Grewal completed the doctoral program there in 1978. Then, he transitioned to the United States to further his education as a medical professional. He completed a medical residency program at the University of Toledo Medical Center, formerly known as the Medical College of Ohio Hospital. The facility, located in Toledo, Ohio, is known for its excellence as one of the finest teaching hospitals in the Midwest, providing medical students with a wide variety of residency and fellowship choices in a number of medical specialties. Several fellowships in interventional pain management, spinal surgery, and spinal injection followed his residency, preparing him for the challenges he would face as a leading medical professional.

