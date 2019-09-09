Vince Holding Corp. to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2019 / Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE), a leading global luxury apparel and accessories brand, will be presenting at this year's Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City. Chief Executive Officer, Brendan Hoffman, and Chief Financial Officer, David Stefko, will host the presentation.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors.

About Vince

Established in 2002, Vince is a leading global luxury apparel and accessories brand best known for creating elevated yet understated pieces for every day. The collections are inspired by the brand's California origins and embody a feeling of warm and effortless style. Vince designs uncomplicated yet refined pieces that approach dressing with a sense of ease. Known for its range of luxury products, Vince offers women's and men's ready-to-wear and footwear as well as capsule collections of handbags, fragrance, and home for a global lifestyle. Vince products are sold in prestige locations worldwide. As of September 9, 2019, the Company operated 46 full-price retail stores, 15 outlet stores, its e-commerce site, vince.com, as well as its subscription business, Vince Unfold. The Company is headquartered in New York and operates a design studio in Los Angeles. Please visit www.vince.com for more information.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

