Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 09.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H5UL ISIN: US92719W2070 Ticker-Symbol: VNC1 
Frankfurt
09.09.19
19:55 Uhr
11,178 Euro
+0,022
+0,20 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VINCE HOLDING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VINCE HOLDING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,222
11,450
22:00
09.09.2019 | 22:08
(91 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Vince Holding Corp. to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2019 / Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE), a leading global luxury apparel and accessories brand, will be presenting at this year's Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City. Chief Executive Officer, Brendan Hoffman, and Chief Financial Officer, David Stefko, will host the presentation.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors.

About Vince

Established in 2002, Vince is a leading global luxury apparel and accessories brand best known for creating elevated yet understated pieces for every day. The collections are inspired by the brand's California origins and embody a feeling of warm and effortless style. Vince designs uncomplicated yet refined pieces that approach dressing with a sense of ease. Known for its range of luxury products, Vince offers women's and men's ready-to-wear and footwear as well as capsule collections of handbags, fragrance, and home for a global lifestyle. Vince products are sold in prestige locations worldwide. As of September 9, 2019, the Company operated 46 full-price retail stores, 15 outlet stores, its e-commerce site, vince.com, as well as its subscription business, Vince Unfold. The Company is headquartered in New York and operates a design studio in Los Angeles. Please visit www.vince.com for more information.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To register as a presenting company: please contact Cassandra Miller (cassandra@microcapconf.com)

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.microcapconf.com

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Please visit: www.microcapconf.com
Or, contact Ashley Allard at ashley@microcapconf.com

SOURCE: Vince Holding Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/559001/Vince-Holding-Corp-to-Present-at-the-Fall-Investor-Summit-on-September-16th-17th-in-New-York-City


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE