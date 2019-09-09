Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 09.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 784598 ISIN: US04010E1091 Ticker-Symbol: 1AW 
Frankfurt
09.09.19
08:03 Uhr
38,025 Euro
-0,090
-0,24 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARGAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARGAN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,190
37,940
22:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARGAN
ARGAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARGAN INC38,025-0,24 %