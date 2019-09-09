Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) ("Argan" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2019. For additional information, please read the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which the Company intends to file today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Quarterly Report can be retrieved from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from the Company's website at www.arganinc.com

Summary Information: (dollars in thousands, except per share data):

July 31, 2019 2018 Change For the Quarter Ended: Revenues 63,059 136,670 (73,611 Gross profit 2,965 30,708 (27,743 Gross profit margins 4.7 22.5 (17.8 Net income attributable to the stockholders of the Company 1,154 16,972 (15,818 Diluted per share 0.07 1.08 (1.01 EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of the Company (4,084 24,445 (28,529 Diluted per share (0.26 1.56 (1.82 As of: July 31, 2019 January 31, 2019 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 233,624 296,531 (62,907 Net liquidity (1) 294,423 335,032 (40,609 Project backlog 1,369,000 1,094,000 275,000 (1) We define net liquidity, or working capital, as our total current assets less our total current liabilities.

Our consolidated revenues for the three months ended July 31, 2019 were $63.1 million which represented a decline of $73.6 million from $136.7 million for the three months ended July 31, 2018. The decline is primarily due to Gemma Power Systems ("GPS") reaching substantial completion on four gas-fired power plant projects during the year ended January 31, 2019 and concluding activities on a fifth gas-fired power plant early in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. We have not replaced those lost revenues as new project starts have taken longer to occur than anticipated. We expect this trend to reverse over the coming quarters as GPS has received a full notice to proceed ("FNTP") on the largest project in its history. For the three months ended July 31, 2019, the majority of consolidated revenues were contributed by our separate businesses of The Roberts Company ("TRC"), which reported record quarterly revenues during the current quarter, and Atlantic Project Company ("APC"). Together, TRC and APC contributed 94% of consolidated revenues for the three months ended July 31, 2019.

As previously disclosed, APC, our international subsidiary, has encountered significant and escalating operational and contractual challenges in completing a subcontract on a biomass-fired power plant construction project in the United Kingdom. At this time, APC continues to perform the works on the plant and is negotiating with the customer in an effort to resolve differences. APC has conducted multiple comprehensive reviews of the remaining contract work, prepared updated timelines for the completion of the project and assessed other factors. Currently, we estimate that the forecasted costs to perform the contracted work will exceed projected revenues by $30.9 million. The total amount of this loss was recognized in our operating results for the six-month period ended July 31, 2019, including $3.4 million reflected in our operating results for the three months ended July 31, 2019.

However, an income tax benefit of $6.4 million, that was recognized for the current quarter, offset the contract loss for the quarter and resulted in net income attributable to our stockholders of $1.2 million, or $0.07 earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended July 31, 2019 compared to net income attributable to our stockholders of $17.0 million, or $1.08 earnings per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. EBITDA attributable to our stockholders for the quarter ended July 31, 2019 decreased to $(4.1) million, or $(0.26) per diluted share, from $24.4 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. The Company paid its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share in July.

As of July 31, 2019, our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $234 million and net liquidity was $294 million; plus, we had no debt. As mentioned earlier, subsequent to quarter-end we were pleased to announce that GPS received a FNTP with engineering, procurement and construction activities under a contract for a 1,875 MW natural gas-fired power plant in Guernsey County, Ohio. Construction of this state-of-the-art combined cycle facility has begun with completion scheduled in 2022. Also, during the quarter, GPS entered into an EPC services contract to construct a 625 MW natural gas-fired power plant in Harrison County, West Virginia. Our project backlog has been increased to approximately $1.4 billion as of July 31, 2019 from $1.1 billion as of January 31, 2019.

Commenting on Argan's results, Rainer Bosselmann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We were delighted to receive a FNTP on a major project for Gemma as we convert business development efforts and project backlog into active jobs. We are also pleased with record revenues at Roberts this quarter though our overall bottom line was negatively impacted by an additional $3.4 million loss on our APC project in the United Kingdom. We look forward to increased revenues over the next couple of years as Gemma starts new projects over the next several quarters."

Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and our future financial performance is subject to risks and uncertainties including but not limited to: (1) the strong operational performance of GPS; (2) the Company's ability to mitigate losses related to APC's loss contract; (3) the Company's successful addition of new contracts to backlog and the Company's receipt of notices to proceed with the corresponding contract activities; and (4) the Company's ability to execute on its business strategy while effectively managing costs and expenses. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors described from time to time in Argan's filings with the SEC. In addition, reference is hereby made to the cautionary statements made by us with respect to risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-Q and 10-K, and other SEC filings.

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUES 63,059 136,670 112,603 278,036 Cost of revenues 60,094 105,962 130,664 231,876 GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) 2,965 30,708 (18,061 46,160 Selling, general and administrative expenses 10,038 10,378 19,626 20,015 Impairment loss 2,072 (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (7,073 20,330 (39,759 26,145 Other income, net 1,642 2,928 3,894 3,692 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (5,431 23,258 (35,865 29,837 Income tax benefit (expense) 6,411 (6,314 6,932 (8,051 NET INCOME (LOSS) 980 16,944 (28,933 21,786 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (174 (28 (287 (23 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC. 1,154 16,972 (28,646 21,809 Foreign currency translation adjustments (6 (693 (1,060 (1,272 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC. 1,148 16,279 (29,706 20,537 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC. Basic 0.07 1.09 (1.84 1.40 Diluted 0.07 1.08 (1.84 1.39 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 15,633 15,568 15,608 15,568 Diluted 15,757 15,673 15,608 15,673 CASH DIVIDENDS PER SHARE 0.25 0.25 0.50 0.50

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliations to EBITDA (In thousands)(Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 Net income 980 16,944 Less EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 172 28 Interest expense 110 Income tax (benefit) expense (6,411 6,314 Depreciation 882 796 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 293 253 EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of the Company (4,084 24,445 Six Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 Net (loss) income (28,933 21,786 Less EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 287 23 Interest expense 659 Income tax (benefit) expense (6,932 8,051 Depreciation 1,711 1,567 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 592 506 EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of the Company (33,275 32,592

Management uses EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, for planning purposes, including the preparation of operating budgets and the determination of appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that EBITDA provides additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the Company's financial and operational performance and in assisting investors in comparing the Company's financial performance to those of other companies in the Company's industry. However, EBITDA is not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from the Company's results of operations presented in accordance with GAAP. Consistent with the requirements of SEC Regulation G, reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial results from net income are included in the presentations above and investors are advised to carefully review and consider this information as well as the GAAP financial results that are presented in the Company's SEC filings.

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) July 31, 2019 January 31, 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 170,710 164,318 Short-term investments 62,914 132,213 Accounts receivable, net 45,989 36,174 Contract assets 51,742 58,357 Other current assets 21,782 25,286 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 353,137 416,348 Property, plant and equipment, net 20,903 19,778 Goodwill 30,766 32,838 Other purchased intangible assets, net 5,545 6,137 Right-of-use assets 1,043 Deferred taxes 7,979 1,257 Other assets 351 290 TOTAL ASSETS 419,724 476,648 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable 26,028 39,870 Accrued expenses 30,928 33,097 Contract liabilities 1,758 8,349 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 58,714 81,316 Lease liabilities 616 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,325 960 TOTAL LIABILITIES 60,655 82,276 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $0.10 per share 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common stock, par value $0.15 per share 30,000,000 shares authorized; 15,636,535 and 15,577,102 shares issued at July 31 and January 31, 2019, respectively; 15,633,302 and 15,573,869 shares outstanding at July 31 and January 31, 2019, respectively 2,346 2,337 Additional paid-in capital 147,445 144,961 Retained earnings 211,167 247,616 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,406 (346 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 359,552 394,568 Non-controlling interests (483 (196 TOTAL EQUITY 359,069 394,372 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 419,724 476,648

