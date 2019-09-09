GLG Life Tech Corporation Announces Finalization of Plan to Improve the Company's Capital Structure

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2019 / GLG Life Tech Corporation (TSX:GLG) ("GLG" or the "Company"), a global and agricultural leader in the natural zero-calorie sweetener industry, committed to the sustainable development of high-quality zero-calorie natural sweeteners, is pleased to announce a newly signed agreement with its primary debtholder, China Cinda Assets Management Corporation Anhui Branch ("Cinda"), through which the Company expects to greatly reduce its Chinese bank debt.

In line with the Company's restructuring goals, the Company has developed a plan to improve its capital structure, achieve major reductions in its debt load, and improve its working capital resources. Two key components of this plan are the reduction of its Chinese bank debt and the sale of assets not essential to the Company's business plans.

Through extensive negotiations with Cinda, GLG and Cinda have signed an agreement that is expected to result in a 78% reduction of the Company's Chinese bank debt, which is approximately CAD 97 million (RMB equivalent). Under the agreement, the Company will complete a schedule of payments over a two-year period totaling approximately CAD 51 million, which will then result in the waiver of an additional approximately CAD 25 million in principal and interest owed to Cinda.

Further, as GLG, Cinda, and an interested buyer have jointly been finalizing contracts for the sale of GLG's "Runhao" facility (buildings and land use rights) to the buyer, Cinda has agreed to defer commencement of the two-year pay schedule until the sale of Runhao is consummated. This sale will both facilitate GLG's payments under the contract with Cinda and enable GLG to optimize its production costs through the elimination of unneeded idle capacity.

Through this collaboration with Cinda and the resulting improvements to GLG's capital structure, the Company will have more financial flexibility to improve working capital and fuel the growth of premium sweetener products.

Additionally, the Company is presently negotiating with Cinda to resolve the 22% remainder of the outstanding debt. The Company expects to reach a favorable resolution with Cinda on that remaining debt.

About GLG Life Tech Corporation

GLG Life Tech Corporation is a global leader in the supply of high-purity zero calorie natural sweeteners including stevia and monk fruit extracts used in food, beverages, and dietary supplements. GLG's vertically integrated operations, which incorporate our Fairness to Farmers program and emphasize sustainability throughout, cover each step in the stevia and monk fruit supply chains including non-GMO seed and seedling breeding, natural propagation, growth and harvest, proprietary extraction and refining, marketing and distribution of the finished products. Additionally, to further meet the varied needs of the food and beverage and supplement industries, GLG's Naturals+ product line enables it to supply a host of complementary ingredients reliably sourced through its supplier network in China. For further information, please visit www.glglifetech.com.

