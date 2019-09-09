Web Presence: Yael Kalos Continues Efforts to Fundraise for Ohr Somayach

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2019 / For more than 30 years, Ohr Somayach has been instilling Jewish pride in university students the most accurate way- through knowledge. A world leader in Jewish outreach, Ohr Somayach has always understood that quick fixes for flagging Jewish identity don't work. And that only Jewish learning can give a young man "ownership" of his heritage, and a deep, enduring sense of pride and identity says Yael Kalos.

Ohr Somayach, based in Jerusalem, gives Diaspora youth coming to Israel in search of their roots a chance to experience Jewish learning in their own language, at their own pace and at an intellectual level that rivals and surpasses that of the Ivy League universities from which many have come. In its battle against Jewish ignorance, Ohr Somayach has targeted outstanding college students and graduates - who are accomplished in secular studies but have never found a comparable level of excellence in Jewish studies. Ohr Somayach's exceptional staff includes scholars who are former professors at leading universities in the United States and who are as conversant in Kant and Hegel as they are in Maimonides. They teach basic Talmud skills to small groups, offer individual counseling to young people at a crossroads in their lives, and address the "big picture" issues that so preoccupy college students in their quest for meaning.

Ohr Somayach students are leadership quality, coming from prestigious universities. They have published works in all areas of Judaic studies that have been hailed by Jewish leaders in Israel and North America. Graduates are serving in communities around the world as effective lay and educational leaders.

The main campus of Ohr Somayach is a hub of activity, comprising a complex of facilities: The Beth Midrash (study hall) building with three floors of classrooms and lecture halls; food services wing, including kitchens, cafeteria and canteen; residence halls, libraries, and the administration block of offices and conference rooms.

Situated on Shimon Hatzadik Street and Jerusalem Highway One, the campus is on the main artery linking old and new Jerusalem. Its location facilitates easy access to all major points of the city. Ohr Somayach accommodates a wide and varied student population:from beginning freshman to graduate students doing independent work on fellowship. To contact the Miami Beach branch or to learn more about our Yeshiva please contact Yael Kalos at the information below.

