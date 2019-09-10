Co-Founders Will Showcase the Company's Award-Winning Application Security Platform at Three Upcoming Cyber Security Events

Cequence Security, a provider of innovative application security solutions for today's hyper-connected enterprises, today advanced its global expansion with the opening of its EMEA headquarters in Munich, Germany, and the appointments of accomplished cybersecurity executives David Curran as Vice President, EMEA, and James Sherlow as Director of Solutions Engineering. The Cequence Application Security Platform (ASP), which consolidates multiple security functions and breakthrough innovations to protect web, mobile, and API-based applications, will be showcased at three important events:

OWASP Global AppSec Conference in Amsterdam, September 26-27, 2019, where Cequence Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder Ameya Talwalkar will be featured as a speaker.

ISMG Cybersecurity Summit in London, October 22, 2019, where Ameya Talwalkar will also be featured as a speaker.

Aviation ISAC Summit in Barcelona, Spain, the global event for aviation cybersecurity, October 30-November 1, 2019, where Cequence Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder Shreyans Mehta will be featured as a speaker.

The award-winning Cequence platform, designed to support today's cloud-native, container-based applications, was most recently chosen over numerous contenders as "Startup of the Year" in security software by Network Products Guide. The company and platform have amassed seven recognitions and awards from peers, customers, and analysts since the platform's launch in November 2018.

Global leaders in the retail, financial, consumer services, and social media sectors rely on Cequence ASP and its integrated modules to protect their web, mobile, and API-based application tier with unprecedented effectiveness. The CQ botDefense Module thwarts malicious bot attacks by using the patented CQAI analytics engine to detect and defend against automated attacks that appear to be legitimate. The CQ appFirewall module similarly employs CQAI to provide non-stop security, even with continuous application updates and modifications to production apps at scale by DevOps teams. It prevents attacks targeting web, mobile, and API-based applications, and helps eliminate unwanted application traffic on enterprise networks.

"Hyperconnected organizations across the EMEA region are leading today's digital economy, and their Internet-facing applications and APIs are increasingly the targets of advanced semantic and syntactic attacks," said David Curran, Cequence Vice President, EMEA. "Cequence ASP provides unprecedented protection against business logic abuse such as Account Takeover, Fake Accounts, Content Scraping, Denial of Inventory, Application-level DDoS, API Abuse, Gift Card Fraud, Click Fraud, and Aggregator Abuse. It's game-changing technology and I'm honored by the opportunity to help strengthen the security posture of these organizations."

