ASIT biotech (BSE:ASIT) (Paris:ASIT) (ASIT BE0974289218), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and future commercialization of breakthrough allergy immunotherapy products, is on track to report the results of its Phase III gp-ASIT+ for grass pollen rhinitis in December 2019 and preparing next development steps.
To engage the national and international investor community, ASIT biotech will conduct an intensive investor outreach program, as well as participate in multiple upcoming industry conferences in the second half of 2019.
Event
Date
Location
MidCap Event
20-Sep
Amsterdam, NL
Non-deal investor roadshow
23-Sep
Milan, IT
Non-deal investor roadshow
25-Sep
Monaco, MC
Dag van de Tips
28-Sep
Ghent, BE
Non-deal investor roadshow
2-Oct
Paris, FR
Non-deal investor roadshow
3-Oct
Geneva, CH
Non-deal investor roadshow
4-Oct
Zurich, CH
Large Midcap Event
15-Oct
Paris, FR
Agora Biotech Event
22-Oct
Paris, FR
Non-deal investor roadshow
5-Nov
Brussels, BE
Non-deal investor roadshow
6-Nov
Luxemburg, LUX
Bio-Europe
11-13-Nov
Hamburg, DE
Finance Avenue 2019
17-Nov
Brussels, BE
Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference
20-21-Nov
London, UK
World Allergy Congress (WAC)
12-14-Dec
Lyon, FR
About ASIT biotech
ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and future commercialization of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies. Thanks to its innovative ASIT+ technology platform, ASIT biotech is currently the only developer of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) product candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotech's product pipeline contains three novel ASIT+ product candidates targeting respiratory allergies with the highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+ in ongoing phase III and house dust mite: hdm-ASIT+), and food allergies (peanut allergy: pnt-ASIT+) that could significantly expand the current immunotherapy market. The Company believes that its innovative ASIT+ platform is flexible and would be applicable across a range of allergies.
Further information can be found at www.asitbiotech.com.
