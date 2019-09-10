Investor Information

Zurich, September 10, 2019; 6:45 a.m. CET

Request by Axxion in respect of the contemplated Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Sunrise Communications Group AG ("Sunrise") has received a letter from Axxion S.A., Luxembourg ("Axxion") dated September 9, 2019, requesting the removal of Peter Kurer, Chairman and Member of the Board of Directors, and the removal of Jesper Ovesen, Member of the Board of Directors, be put on the agenda of the next extraordinary shareholders meeting of Sunrise.

Sunrise is reviewing the request and will respond in due course.

