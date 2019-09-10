Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14M5T ISIN: CH0267291224 Ticker-Symbol: SR2 
Lang & Schwarz
09.09.19
23:00 Uhr
67,98 Euro
-0,45
-0,66 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,40
68,55
09.09.
65,70
65,80
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG67,98-0,66 %