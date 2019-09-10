Global specialty insurer to leverage Internet-scale data collection capabilities to enhance operational, capital, and pricing efficiencies

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that specialist insurer Beazley has selected Guidewire Cyence Risk Analytics (Cyence) to leverage its internet-scale data collection capabilities to improve underwriting, capital and pricing efficiencies, and offer policy terms and premiums as quickly as possible to its customers. Beazley will implement Cyence data models to augment its existing data modeling applications for its cyber insurance line of business, with plans to expand to other lines of business in the future.

"We are pleased that Beazley has expanded its Guidewire relationship with the selection of Cyence, and applaud the company's global mission of providing its clients with the highest standards of underwriting and claims service," said Mike Rosenbaum, chief executive officer, Guidewire Software. "Guidewire is committed to bringing smart insurance solutions to the market. We look forward to working with Beazley to infuse data analytics to help achieve its strategic goals around enterprise risk management and overall business growth."

"After conducting a review of data analytics services available in the market, we found that Cyence's data science capabilities and engineering expertise offered us the best solution to address the challenges of today's data-driven world," said Adam Rich, Head of Underwriting Technology, Beazley. "We have been a longtime Guidewire ClaimCenter customer and Cyence's smart data collection will enhance our ability to capture and analyze claims data to deliver insight that can help design new products and go-to-market strategies."

About Beazley

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, the US, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages six Lloyd's syndicates and in 2018 underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $2,615 million. All Lloyd's syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley's underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd's.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

About Guidewire Cyence Risk Analytics

Guidewire Cyence Risk Analytics are data listening and risk analytics products focused on understanding and modeling new and evolving 21st century risks. By combining internet-scale data collection, adaptive machine learning, and insurance risk modeling, Cyence Risk Analytics provides insights that help companies face new risks, take advantage of new opportunities, and develop new products.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 34 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire's trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

