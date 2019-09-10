Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JS4X ISIN: US40171V1008 Ticker-Symbol: 0GS 
Tradegate
06.09.19
16:50 Uhr
97,01 Euro
+10,59
+12,25 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
93,16
95,21
08:10
93,01
95,33
08:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BEAZLEY
BEAZLEY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEAZLEY PLC6,495-0,08 %
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC97,01+12,25 %