PipeHawk Plc - Contract win - BWI UK Limited

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

10 September 2019

PipeHawk plc

("PipeHawk" or the "Company")

Contract win

PipeHawk is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, QM Systems has been selected by BWI UK Limited, ("BWI Group") to deliver a manufacturing and test facility for the manufacture of a new automotive product. The contract value is approximately £600,000 and is due to be completed in Q1 2020.

BWI Group is a Luton based company, focused on the supply of automotive products to vehicle manufacturers and the independent aftermarket. BWI Group's customers include Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, AMG and Honda.

Gordon Watt, Chairman of PipeHawk commented: "This is really good news in these politically turbulent times and is another example of QM Systems's ability to retain and develop strong client partnerships following the successful completion of a previous project".

