Business Highlights · GBP97.5m of new committed loans as at 9 September 2019 (GBP54.3m of new committed loans as at H1 2019) (H1 2018: GBP0.3m). · Continued focus on high loan credit quality with WA LTGDV of 66% (FY 2018: 67%). · Progressed loan pipeline of GBP1,013.1m of which GBP666.3m is in legal due diligence. · Current committed loan book has pre-sales, backed by buyer deposits, which reduces the WA LTGDV to an effective rate of 45%. Zero credit losses to date. · Several asset management strategies well advanced including c. GBP500m of funding in legal due diligence as at 9 September 2019. · The following performance measures as at H1 2019 were as follows: New committed loans: GBP54.3m (H1 2018: GBP0.3m, FY 2018: GBP524.5m) Projected aggregate income (the Group share, on loan book over life of loans): GBP1.0m (H1 2018: GBP0.0m, FY 2018: GBP26.9m) Weighted Average LTGDV: 66% (H1 2018: n/a, FY 2018: 67%) WA IRR (unlevered): 11% (H1 2018: n/a, FY 2018: 10%) WA Money Multiple (annualised and unlevered): 1.14x (H1 2018: n/a, FY 2018: 1.15x) Financial Highlights · The Group achieved a small profit before exceptional items for the Period and the total loss for the Period was GBP0.2m, including exceptional costs of GBP0.3m and share-based expenses of GBP0.1m: · revenue of GBP5.3m · operating costs of GBP(5.3)m, representing 0.82% of total loans and assets under management · Interim dividend of 1.67 pence per share approved payable to all shareholders on the Register of Members on 27 September 2019 will be paid on 18 October 2019. Basic loss per share: (0.16)p Basic profit per share adjusted for exceptional costs: 0.003p Net tangible asset value1: 135.2m Net tangible asset value per share: 85p Cash and cash equivalents per share: 29p Loans receivable per share: 53p Calculated as Net Asset Value of GBP147.7m less Intangible Assets of GBP12.5m Randeesh Sandhu, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "In line with our strategy, we continue to focus on the 'ramp up' of our AUM and loan book and have invested significantly in our team to support this phase. While current market sentiment remains subdued, the underlying demand for development finance has continued unabated and we have a strong progressed loan pipeline of over GBP1 billion. As the business enters into the traditionally busier second half of its calendar year, we therefore remain confident of meeting market expectations." The Group services highly experienced borrowers building real estate assets across the UK, whilst managing funds on behalf of institutional investors looking for exposure to this sector. For additional information, please visit Urban Exposure PLC's website at www.urbanexposureplc.com and on twitter @UrbanExposureuk, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/urban-exposure/ and Facebook: www.facebook.com/UrbanExposureUK/ [1] Chief Executive's Review Since the Group listed on AIM I have focussed on ensuring that the business has the right platform in place to achieve its potential and deliver good returns for our shareholders. The most important aspect of delivering long term shareholder value is to ensure that we have the best quality loan book and funding structures, which together provide the Group with the best risk adjusted returns in the market. I am pleased with the performance of both these aspects to date as well as the opportunities for growth going forward. Key performance indicators GBPm 30 June 30 June 31 2019 2018 Decembe r 2018 New committed 54.3 0.3 524.5 loans Projected aggregate 1.0 0.0 26.9 income (PAI) Minimum income 0.6 n/a 15.0 (MI) Weighted average loan to gross 66% n/a 67% development value (WALTGDV) Operational costs as a percentage of 0.82% n/a 0.81% total committed loan book Basic loss per (0.16)p (1.33)p (1.18)p share (EPS) Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share 0.003p (0.75)p (0.58)p adjusted for exceptional costs Financial Review Overall revenue of GBP5.3m is predominantly derived from fair value gains on loans deployed on balance sheet. Our goal is to use our balance sheet as efficiently as possible while also providing us with capacity to execute loans quickly, before these are subsequently transferred into our asset management business. To date asset management income has been modest but as we grow our AUM, and more loans are deployed, this higher quality stream of earnings should generate a greater proportion of our revenue. Total operating costs, excluding exceptional items, of GBP5.3m in H1 2019 (H1 2018: GBP1.0m) reflect the increased investment in the business that we detailed in our 2018 preliminary announcement. There will be an increase in run rate costs in the second half of the year as we make the necessary investment needed to capitalise on the opportunities presented to us. We remain comfortable with our full year cost guidance of GBP12.5m. The Group achieved a small profit before exceptional items at H1 2019 (H1 2018: loss of GBP1.0m). Exceptional items of GBP(0.3)m were in relation to the costs of a proposed retail bond that was due to be issued at the start of August. The retail bond was one part of our asset management strategy to raise discretionary capital. Due to adverse market conditions at the time of the issue we decided not to go ahead with the bond. Although we have incurred costs associated with this, we now have FCA approval and a published prospectus that would allow us to re-enter the market very quickly when conditions are more favourable. New Committed Loans and Pipeline The nature of our business, the size of the loans we manage, and our unrelenting focus on credit quality inevitably means that there will be some variability in the amount of new committed loans we complete during the year. The real estate development finance industry is also seasonal with a greater weighting to deals being completed in the last quarter of the year (in the last two months of 2018, we executed GBP291.1m of loans). As a result of these factors the Group completed GBP54.3m of new committed loans at H1 2019 (H1 2018: GBP0.3m) and further loans of GBP43.2m as at 9 September 2019. This GBP54.3m of new committed loans will translate into GBP4.4m of projected aggregate income (of which the share for the Group is GBP1.0m) which will eventually be recognised in earnings over the life of the loans. In total, funding of GBP564.9 million has been committed (GBP648.0 million including legacy loans) over 17 loans since our IPO in May 2018, as at the end of H1 2019. The Group set a target of GBP700-GBP900m of loans this year and despite the slow start I expect the business to be within this range by the end of the year. The business has a very strong pipeline of GBP1,013.1m of loans, of which GBP666.3m are currently in the advanced stages of legal due diligence where heads of terms have been signed and the Group has exclusivity (the remaining pipeline balance represents deals where heads of terms have been issued) . The process of legal due diligence is important as at this point the borrower is committing legal expenses to ensure the loan is eligible for completion. Historically we have converted a high proportion of these loans. Loan Credit Quality The credit quality of the loans we underwrite is fundamental to our business model and our reputation as a leading real estate development finance provider. We employ robust credit guidelines, rigorous deal appraisal and stringent policies and procedures to mitigate market risk in our lending and operations. Our overall approach to risk management ensures that we are well diversified across projects and geographical locations so that we mitigate concentration risk.

This approach is reflected in one of our main KPIs, the weighted average loan to gross development value (WA LTGDV), which was 66% at H1 2019 (FY 2018: 67%). This is conservative and below our stated guidelines of a maximum WALTGDV of 75%. However, this KPI does not fully reflect the underlying level of security against the Group's loans, due to the stringent pre-sale requirements the Group negotiates as part of any loan agreement. These requirements state that typically a borrower must have at least 20% of the development units pre-sold (with a 10% exchange deposit) before the borrower can draw down the loan. As the development progresses, we will set sales targets so that pre-sales, which are backed by deposits, add extra security to the loan. Of the GBP564.9m of committed loans underwritten to date our borrowers have managed to achieve pre-sales of GBP181.0m. These pre-sales effectively de-risk a significant portion of our loan book, which, in practice, effectively reduces the WA LTGDV. Taking these pre-sales into account therefore provides an effective WA LTGDV of 45%, which is a more accurate reflection of the quality of the loan book. It is within this context the Group's WA IRR of 11% (FY 2018: 10%) and WA Money Multiple of 1.14x (FY 2018: 1.15x) should be viewed together, demonstrating the extremely attractive risk adjusted returns we can provide to our shareholders and investors. This is due to the stringent quality of our credit processes and our selective approach to new committed loans. Capital We are currently in advanced discussions with capital providers as well as extending existing facilities and joint venture partnerships. As at 9 September 2019 we have c. GBP500m of capital in legal due diligence which we expect to complete by the end of the year. The key for the Group, as always, is not just the quantum of capital raised, but the quality. Due to structural and technical factors, not all capital is suited to development finance; hence why we place so much emphasis on the form of the capital we raise as well as the terms. UK Housing Market Our view remains that despite the uncertainties associated with the UK's exit from the European Union the medium-term outlook for the UK property industry remains positive. There continues to be a fundamental supply and demand gap within the residential property market, and real earnings growth coupled with mortgage affordability and availability both underpin future demand. Outlook In line with our strategy, we continue to focus on the 'ramp up' of our AUM and loan book and have invested significantly in our team to support this phase. While current market sentiment remains subdued, the underlying demand for development finance has continued unabated and we have a strong progressed loan pipeline of over GBP1 billion. As the business enters into the traditionally busier second half of its calendar year, we therefore remain confident of meeting market expectations. Financial Review The nature of development finance means that there will be a delay in the recognition of earnings as it takes time for development loans to be drawn down to meet the needs of the borrower. As a result, it will take two to three years before the Income Statement hits 'run rate'. Despite this the business reported a small profit before exceptional items at the half year. The headline financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019 and the comparatives for the period from incorporation on 10 April 2018 to 30 June 2018 are presented below: Income GBP'm Six-month Period period to from incorpo ration to 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 Income 5.3 0.0 Operating costs (5.3) (1.0) Operating profit / (loss) before 0.0 (1.0) exceptional items Exceptional items (0.3) (0.6) Finance costs (0.0) 0.0 Loss before (0.3) (1.6) taxation Taxation 0.1 0.2 Loss after (0.2) (1.4) taxation Basic EPS (0.16p) (1.33p) Diluted EPS (0.16p) (1.33p) Dividend per 1.67p 0.00p share Capital GBP'm 30 June 30 June 2019 2018 Committed loan 564.9 0.3 capital Funds raised 371.0 0.0 Cash and cash equivalents 46.4 142.9 Tangible net 135.2 144.2 assets Tangible NAV per share - 85p 87p pence Number of shares in issue 165.0 165.0 (millions) Number of shares in issue (excluding 158.5 165.0 treasury shares) (millions) Revenue Revenue was GBP5.3m at H1 2019 with GBP5.0m relating to fair value income from loan receivables on balance sheet. The remaining income of GBP0.3m is split between revenue earned from asset management GBP0.2m and revenue earned on legacy contract assets of GBP0.1m. As loans draw down, particularly within the KKR partnership, the revenue from asset management should become a greater proportion of income in future years. At our 2018 preliminary results we set out the recognition profile of PAI for 2018 of GBP26.9m. We initially expected that PAI would be recognised in the income statement on the following basis: 2018: 12%, 2019: 25%, 2020: 25%, 2021: 25%, 2022: 13%. The recognition profile for the 2018 PAI is now expected to be as follows: 2018: 12%, 2019: 35%, 2020: 25%, 2021: 20%, 2022: 8%. There has been an acceleration in the recognition profile of 2018 PAI as loans have drawn down quicker than expected. The expected recognition profile for 2019 remains in line with our initial guidance, which is: 2019: 5%, 2020: 20%, 2021: 30%, 2022: 20%, 2023: 25%. Operating expenses In line with the Group's strategy the business has invested significantly in its operations so that it has the capabilities to meet the growing demand for real estate development finance over the medium term. At H1 2019 total operating costs excluding exceptional items were GBP5.3m (H1 2018: GBP1.0m) of which GBP3.6m represented staff costs and share based payments. As a percentage of the total committed loan book (including contract assets) this is 0.82%, which is below our stated target of 1% (FY 2019: 0.81%). At 2018 full year results the Group provided guidance of GBP12.5m of operating costs, which remains the expectation. Exceptional items Exceptional items of GBP(0.3)m relate to costs incurred in relation to the postponed retail bond. Earnings per share The adjusted basic profit per share for the period is 0.003p. The basic loss per share (after exceptional items) is (0.16)p and the diluted loss per share is (0.16)p, based on a weighted average number of shares of 158,494,130. Dividends In accordance with our dividend policy: · the Board approved an interim dividend for the Period ended 30 June 2019 of 1.67p per ordinary share payable to all shareholders on the Register of Members on 27 September 2019 and will be paid on 18 October 2019. · the stated policy is to pay 5.0p per Ordinary Share as a dividend for 2019 Balance sheet GBP'm 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 Non-current asset 21.2 12.8 Fair value of loans 83.6 0.3 Contract assets 3.0 2.5 Cash and cash 46.4 142.9 equivalents Other assets and (6.5) (1.5) liabilities Net assets 147.7 157.0 Cash flow GBP'm Six-month period to Period from incorporation to 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 Operating cash flows (4.8) (1.5) before movement in working capital Change in working 8.6 1.1 capital Net cash inflow/ 3.8 (0.4) (outflow) from operating activities Capital Expenditure (0.1) 0.0 Net cash outflow from (0.1) 0.0 investing activities Proceeds from issue of 0.0 150.0 share capital Share issue expenses 0.0 (6.7) Lease liabilities (0.1) 0.0 Dividends paid (4.0) 0.0 Net cash (outflow) / (4.1) 143.3 inflow from financing activities Net (decrease) / (0.4) 142.9 increase in cash and cash equivalents Investments During the Period our investment in the partnership with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts increased to GBP4.4m from GBP1.9m at FY 2018. This represents Urban Exposure's 9.1% share of GBP48.4m total invested by the partners to fund loan drawdowns. Loans receivable

