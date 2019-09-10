DJ SWEF: Half Yearly Report 30 June 2019

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Interim Financial Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the six-month period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 Overview Corporate Summary PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES AND INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE The investment objective of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company"), together with its wholly owned subsidiaries Starfin Public Holdco 1 Limited, Starfin Public Holdco 2 Limited, Starfin Lux S.à.r.l, Starfin Lux 3 S.à.r.l and Starfin Lux 4 S.à.r.l (collectively the "Group") is to provide its shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments (including debt instruments) in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. Whilst investment opportunities in the secondary market are considered, the Group's main focus is to originate direct primary real estate debt investments. The Group seeks to limit downside risk by focusing on secured debt with both quality collateral and contractual protection. The typical loan term is between three and seven years. The Group aims to be appropriately diversified by geography, real estate sector, loan type and counterparty. The Group pursues investments across the commercial real estate debt asset class through senior loans, subordinated loans and mezzanine loans, bridge loans, selected loan-on-loan financings and other debt instruments. STRUCTURE The Company was incorporated with limited liability in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended, on 9 November 2012 with registered number 55836, and has been authorised by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission ("GFSC") as a registered closed-ended investment company. The Company's ordinary shares were first admitted to the premium segment of the UK Listing Authority's Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange as part of its initial public offering which completed on 17 December 2012. Further issues took place in March 2013, April 2013, July 2015, September 2015, August 2016 and May 2019. The issued capital during the period comprises the Company's Ordinary Shares denominated in Sterling. The Company makes its investments through Starfin Lux S.à.r.l (indirectly wholly-owned via a 100% shareholding in Starfin Public Holdco 1 Limited), Starfin Lux 3 S.à.r.l and Starfin Lux 4 S.à.r.l (both indirectly wholly-owned via a 100% shareholding in Starfin Public Holdco 2 Limited). The Investment Manager is Starwood European Finance Partners Limited (the "Investment Manager"), a company incorporated in Guernsey with registered number 55819 and regulated by the GFSC. The Investment Manager has appointed Starwood Capital Europe Advisers, LLP (the "Investment Adviser"), an English limited liability partnership authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, to provide investment advice, pursuant to an Investment Advisory Agreement. Chairman's Statement Dear Shareholder, I am delighted to present the Interim Financial Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Group") for the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019. INVESTMENT MOMENTUM The table below summarises the new commitments made and repayments received in the first six months of 2015 to 2019. New Repayments & Net Increase in Commitments Amortisation Commitments H1 2015 GBP31.3m (GBP21.9m) GBP9.4m H1 2016 GBP98.9m (GBP92.1m) GBP6.8m H1 2017 GBP115.5m (GBP85.2m) GBP30.3m H1 2018 GBP147.5m (GBP74.1m) GBP73.4m H1 2019 GBP49.9m (GBP45.9m) GBP4.0m The net increase in commitments during the first half of 2019, whilst still positive, has been significantly lower than the last two years. The reason for this is seen to be one of timing of transactions rather than an overall reduction in activity for the reasons explained below. - As we have reported in previous years, the first quarter is frequently quiet in the real estate market and we have only tended to see high levels of activity in the first quarter when deals which were in execution during the previous year were then delayed. This year, no deals rolled over from 2018 and the first quarter was relatively subdued as a result. - The Group has a number of transactions under review and two transactions in execution which it hopes to close in the third quarter. If both transactions close, this would mean that the level of commitments made would be similar to the first half of 2018. The Group also received a relatively low amount of repayments in the first half of 2019. However, since the end of the second quarter, the following repayments have been received: - Mixed Use Development, UK - GBP8.8 million amortisation following the sale of one of the properties in line with the business plan. ? Industrial Europe - EUR26.3 million amortisation following the sale of one of the properties. - Hotel, Barcelona, Spain - full repayment of EUR46 million following the sale of the hotel. With these repayments factored in, the repayment percentage for the first seven months of the year is approximately 27 per cent of the loan book at the beginning of the year. In a normal year, we expect 30-40 per cent of the portfolio to repay on average but some years may be materially higher or lower than the average. It is difficult to accurately predict the repayment intention of borrowers as they execute their business plans, but we will continue to closely monitor this throughout the second half in order to try to minimise any potential cash drag from repayments. NAV AND SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE The Group's performance has been stable. The Company's shares have generally traded at a premium to its Net Asset Value, which averaged 2.6 per cent over the past six months. Over the first half of this financial year, and after the payment of dividends of 3.25 pence per share, the Company's Net Asset Value per share has increased modestly from 102.66 pence to 102.82 pence per share. Towards the end of the first half, the Company's shares traded for a short period of time at a small discount but, subsequent to that period, the shares returned to trade at a small premium to NAV. The Board will continue to monitor the price rating of the Company's shares to NAV. OUTLOOK The Investment Adviser has a number of opportunities currently under review and the Company will continue to update Shareholders by way of the quarterly fact sheets and investment updates when deals are completed. The Company continues to target a dividend at an annualised rate of 6.5 pence per Ordinary Share and has declared a dividend of 1.625 pence per Ordinary Share (6.5 pence annualised) for each of the first two quarters of 2019. The United Kingdom's imminent departure from the European Union, with or without an agreement may represent a potential threat to the UK economy as well as wider Europe. On a cyclical view, national economies across Europe appear to be heading at best towards lower growth and in some cases towards recession. The potential impact of Brexit could have a further destabilising effect. To some extent the impact of an unsatisfactory UK exit from the EU has already been priced into markets and forecasts, but significant headwinds could arise should there be an unstructured settlement. It is extremely difficult in the circumstances to anticipate the potential impact on markets, so your Board is keeping a particularly watchful eye on the macro position. GOING CONCERN Under the UK Corporate Governance Code and applicable regulations, the Directors are required to satisfy themselves that it is reasonable to assume that the Group is a going concern. The Directors have undertaken a rigorous review of the Group's ability to continue as a going concern including a review of the ongoing cash flows and the level of cash balances as of the reporting date as well as forecasts of future cash flows. After making enquiries of the Investment Manager and the Administrator and having reassessed the principal risks, the Directors considered it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the Interim Financial Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. BOARD COMPOSITION AND DIVERSITY The Board previously mentioned in the 2018 annual report that it is mindful of the need to plan for succession and to implement it in a constructive fashion that supports and builds on a cohesive Board. In view of the approaching 9th year anniversary of the Company's IPO, the retirement process for the existing Directors continues to be on track and as currently envisaged, is anticipated to commence at the AGM of the Company in May 2020.

The Board will keep this succession plan under review and monitor its progress with a particular focus on ensuring over time that each new Director is equipped with the necessary skills, experience and knowledge. The Board believes in the value and importance of diversity in the boardroom and it continues to consider the recommendations of the Davies Report which will be a key factor in its succession planning. On behalf of the Board, I would like to close by thanking my fellow Shareholders for their commitment and I look forward to updating you on the Group's progress early next year. Stephen Smith Chairman 9 September 2019 Investment Manager's Report CONTINUED INVESTMENT DEPLOYMENT As at 30 June 2019, the Group had investments and commitments of GBP478.9 million as follows: Sterling equivalent Sterling equivalent balance(1) unfunded commitment(1) Hospitals, UK GBP25.0m - Mixed Use Development, GBP11.1m GBP1.2m South East UK Regional Hotel GBP45.9m - Portfolio, UK Credit Linked Notes, UK GBP21.8m - Real Estate Hotel & Residential, UK GBP39.9m - Office, Scotland GBP4.3m GBP0.7m Total Sterling Loans GBP148.0m GBP1.9m Logistics, Dublin, GBP13.0m - Ireland Hotel, Barcelona, Spain GBP41.3m - Industrial Portfolio, GBP37.0m - Central and Eastern Europe Three Shopping Centres, GBP33.0m GBP6.7m Spain Shopping Centre, Spain GBP15.2m - Hotel, Dublin, Ireland GBP53.8m - Residential, Dublin, GBP2.0m - Ireland Office, Paris, France GBP14.3m - Hotel, Spain GBP26.2m GBP22.4m Office & Hotel, Madrid GBP16.6m GBP0.9m Mixed Portfolio, Central GBP46.6m - and Northern Europe Total Euro Loans GBP299.0m GBP30.0m Total Portfolio GBP447.0m GBP31.9m (1) Euro balances translated to sterling at period-end exchange rates. Between 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019, the following significant investment activity occurred (included in the table above): NEW LOAN: OFFICE, SCOTLAND: On 24 April 2019 the Group committed to provide a GBP5 million whole loan on an office in Scotland of which GBP4.3 million has been funded to date. NEW LOAN: MIXED PORTFOLIO, CENTRAL AND NORTHERN EUROPE: On 10 May 2019 the Group committed to participate in the funding of a EUR104 million mezzanine loan secured by a diversified portfolio of assets located in the Netherlands, Germany and Finland. Starwood Property Trust, Inc (through a wholly owned subsidiary) is participating in 50 per cent of the mezzanine loan amount, with the Group funding the balance amounting to a net commitment of EUR52 million. The portfolio is comprised of 165 assets and provides strong diversification in terms of tenant base, location and asset class. The loan has a term of 3 years with two, 1-year extension options and the Group expects to earn an attractive risk-adjusted return in line with its stated investment strategy. REPAYMENT: VARDE PARTNERS MIXED PORTFOLIO, UK: The remaining balance of GBP1.0 million was repaid at the January 2019 interest payment date following completion of the borrower's business plan. REPAYMENT: STUDENT ACCOMMODATION, DUBLIN, IRELAND: The loan of EUR10.6 million was repaid on 1 March 2019 following successful completion of the borrower's business plan. FINAL REPAYMENT: SCHOOL, DUBLIN, IRELAND: On 8 May 2019 the Group received full repayment of EUR18.85 million on the loan to an Irish School following completion of the borrower's business plan. During the period the Group continued to receive unscheduled amortisation on other loans as borrowers continue to execute their business plans, in particular on the following loans: - Mixed Use Development, South East UK - GBP3.1 million - Industrial Portfolio, Central and Eastern Europe - EUR9.4 million - Residential, Dublin, Ireland - EUR7.5 million - Hotel & Residential, UK - GBP1.3 million The Group also advanced GBP14.6 million to borrowers to which it has outstanding commitments. PORTFOLIO STATISTICS As at 30 June 2019, the portfolio was invested in line with the Group's investment policy. The key portfolio statistics are as summarised below. Number of investments 17 Percentage of portfolio currently invested in floating 81.8% rate loans Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total 7.2% return(1) Invested Loan Portfolio levered annualised total 7.4% return(2) Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group first GBP(3) 23.0% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group last GBP(3) 64.7% Average loan term (stated maturity at inception) 4.0 years Average remaining loan term 2.8 years Net Asset Value GBP424.9m Amount drawn under Revolving Credit Facilities (GBP45.9m) (excluding accrued interest) Loans advanced (including accrued income) GBP428.6m Financial assets held at fair value through profit or GBP21.9m loss (including associated accrued income) Cash GBP28.0m Other net assets/ (liabilities) (including hedges) (GBP7.7m) Origination Fees - first 6 months GBP0.4m Origination Fees - last 12 months GBP0.8m Management Fees - first 6 months GBP1.4m Management Fees - last 12 months GBP2.9m (1) The unlevered annualised total return is calculated on amounts outstanding at the reporting date, excluding undrawn commitments, and assuming all drawn loans are outstanding for the full contractual term. 14 of the loans are floating rate (partially or in whole and some with floors) and returns are based on an assumed profile for future interbank rates, but the actual rate received may be higher or lower. Calculated only on amounts funded at the reporting date and excluding committed amounts (but including commitment fees) and excluding uninvested cash. The calculation is stated after deducting the origination fee payable to the Investment Manager. (2) The levered annualised total return is calculated as per the unlevered return but takes into account the amount of net leverage in the Group and the cost of that leverage at current LIBOR/EURIBOR. (3) LTV to Group last GBP means the percentage which the total loan drawn less any amortisation received to date (when aggregated with any other indebtedness ranking alongside and/or senior to it) bears to the market value determined by the last formal lender valuation received by the reporting date. LTV to first Group GBP means the starting point of the loan to value range of the loans drawn (when aggregated with any other indebtedness ranking senior to it). For development projects the calculation includes the total facility available and is calculated against the assumed market value on completion of the relevant project. Reported returns have fallen from the year end from 7.4 per cent to 7.2 per cent unlevered, and from 8.0 per cent to 7.4 per cent levered. We would expect the levered returns to increase as the loans in execution are funded and further leverage is used for the loan portfolio. In addition to this, the simplified way in which the annual return is presented does lead to the returns being an estimate at any point in time. The following items enhance the actual returns achieved: - In the quoted return, we amortise all one-off fees (such as arrangement and exit fees) over the contractual life of the loan which is currently an average of four years for the portfolio. However, it has been our experience that loans tend to repay after approximately 2.5 years and as such these fees are actually amortised over a shorter period. - Many loans benefit from prepayment provisions which mean that if they are repaid before the end of the protected period, additional interest or fees become due. As we quote the return based on the contractual life of the loan, these returns cannot be forecast in the return. - The quoted return excludes the impact of any foreign exchange gains / losses on Euro loans. We do not forecast this as the loans are often repaid early and the gain / loss may be different than this once hedge positions are settled. The above three upsides to quoted returns are not incorporated in the gross levered yield of 7.4 per cent as they are not guaranteed to occur, are difficult to forecast accurately and to incorporate them could overstate the expected return. However, these have and we expect these to continue to

