Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-09-10 09:51 CEST -- The Management Board of the Nasdaq Tallinn decided on September 10, 2019, to list the pre-emptive rights for shares of AS LHV Group on the Baltic Main List. The first trading day of the pre-emptive rights of AS LHV Group is September 11, 2019 or on a date close to it in case of unexpected circumstances. The last trading day of the pre-emptive rights is September 23, 2019. Information related to AS LHV Group pre-emptive rights for shares in the trading system: Issuer's full name - AS LHV Group Issuer's short name - LHV Instrument and orderbook short name - LHVRT Orderbook ID - 180327 List - Main List Number od listed rights - 2,188,372 ISIN - EE3700080726 ICB classification: 8300 Banks Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.