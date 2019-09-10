numares appoints Kathy L. Bates, MBA, as new member of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect. Ms. Bates is Senior Director, Laboratory Services and Partnership Development at Mayo Clinic, in Rochester, Minnesota.

"We are delighted to welcome Kathy to the board," says Dr. Volker Pfahlert, Chief Executive Officer of numares. "As we continue our focus on North American expansion, the depth of knowledge and relevant experience in the US healthcare will be invaluable to numares." Ms. Bates is the first member of the Supervisory Board from the US. After starting her career in 1994, Ms. Bates completed various leading positions at Mayo Clinic and its partnership organizations. Her competence profile is supplemented by a large pool of experiences serving on the board of directors of Oncospire Genetics Inc. and on a Scientific Advisory Board for Roche Diagnostics Switzerland

Since 2005 Kathy Bates is Senior Director, Laboratory Services and Partnership Development at Mayo Clinic, leading technology evaluations and strategic business development activities in laboratory diagnostics.

Recently, numares and Mayo Clinic Laboratories announced their collaboration to develop new diagnostic tests using the "numares model" meaning a distinctive nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) technology, to identify metabolite constellations for diagnostics.

At the annual general meeting Ms. Bates was elected to follow Dr. Gerd Grenner, who supported numares as member of the Supervisory Board since 2014 and left his position due to private reasons. The other Board Members, Dr. Schirmers, Dr. Ries and Dr. Kutzner were reelected. Dr. Bernhard Schirmers, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, thanked Dr. Grenner in special recognition of his many years of commitment for his achievements on behalf of the Supervisory Board.

About numares

numares, based in Regensburg, Germany, is a fast-growing innovative diagnostics company that applies machine learning to metabolic data to develop advanced analytical tests for high-throughput use in clinical diagnostics and life science research. The company's AXINON system employs nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy to create a spectrum standardized by Magnetic Group SignalingTM (MGSto evaluate metabolite constellations. MGSis a proprietary technology that enables NMR for highly standardized and rapid throughput testing. Metabolic tests are an important pillar in precision medicine to address unmet needs in cardiovascular diseases, nephrology, oncology and neurology. More information: https://www.numares.com/.

