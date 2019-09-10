Medical Cannabis Company Kanabo Joins Forces With CiiTECH to Launch Targeted Terpene Formulas

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanabo partners with UK canna-tech company CiiTECH to launch Israeli developed terpene formulas for use with the VapePod, Kanabo's medical grade cannabis device.

Terpenes are aromatic compounds derived from naturally produced oils found in the resin glands of plants, known as trichomes. Terpenes offer valuable medicinal benefits, alleviating the symptoms of a variety of disorders, in particular, acting as an effective analgesic and anti-inflammatory.

CiiTECH, a leading cannabis biotech company has collaborated with Kanabo to ensure that the company's terpene formulas meet the highest standards required for the UK market.

The formulas have been designed specifically for use with the VapePod, Kanabo's cutting-edge cannabis oil vaporization device, that includes metered-dosing, allowing extremely accurate consumption. The VapePod is the first-ever medically certified vaporization delivery system for cannabis oils.

CiiTECH Founder Clifton Flack noted: "For years it has been clear that best-of-breed Cannabis research and product development is happening in Israel. Our customers demand a level of trust in CBD products that we are able to meet through both our own research and collaborations with companies like Kanabo. There's a real growth in consumer understanding of the terpenes. We believe our proven formulas created with Kanabo for the VapePod device deliver an exceptional level of CBD innovation and efficacy not previously seen in the industry."

Kanabo CEO Avihu Tamir stated: "We are looking forward to an enduring partnership with CiiTECH, which has already established a powerful presence in the UK. As terpene-based CBD formulas gain greater recognition, our collaboration with CiiTECH to create targeted terpene formulas for our patented VapePod device is paving the way forward for non-THC medical cannabis products."

Kanabo Research, an R&D company based in Israel, creates innovative solutions for the medical cannabis industry. Kanabo focuses on building medically validated IP that includes delivery systems working in synergy with applications of patented formulations of cannabis oil.

