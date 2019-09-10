Atos International: Atos further supports Italian Broadcaster RAI's digital transformation with new media player

Paris, 10 September 2019 - Atos, global leader in digital transformation, today announces it has signed a 4-year contract with RAI - Radiotelevisione italiana S.p.A.* to develop the Italian national public broadcaster's new multi-format video player system.

Atos will manage the integration of the new player system in RAI's digital media supply chain, including installation, end-to-end integration, support and maintenance. This project is part of RAI's strategy to enhance the consumer experience by proposing personalized digital content, based on each viewer's personal preference and behavior, and delivering it at optimum speed through a multi-format player, to every available supported device.

Since 2009 Atos has successfully collaborated with RAI to provide 24/7x365 on-site operation management services of the infrastructure and applications of RAI's digital media supply chain, so that digital audio and video content can be effectively stored, managed, delivered and played online, live and on-demand. With the support of Atos, RAI has been able to evolve its digital media services and improve their quality and scalability.

In 2017 Atos started the implementation of RAI's Customer Identity and Access Management system, which seamlessly registers, authenticates, profiles and engages the users across all digital platforms and devices, to unlock a 360-degree view of each customer, securely and in full respect of their privacy (GDPR-compliant).

In 2018 Atos also started the implementation of RAI's multi-platform, multi-language content recommendation and intelligent search engine, which allows RAI to enhance its users' experience of their digital content, by leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence technology for content discovery.

"The strong industry competition in media market means that broadcasters need to continue to enhance the user experience of their viewers in order to retain their market leadership", said Giuseppe Di Franco, CEO Central Eastern Europe & Italy, Atos "We are committed to bringing Atos' expertise across RAI's entire digital media chain by developing innovative solutions and valuable services which allow it to improve the quality of its digital offer and its user experience".

"I am pleased to extend the successful partnership with Atos, our trusted IT partner, in our transformation to a true multimedia and digital company. It has delivered first-class services to support us in operating our systems across the whole digital media supply chain and has enabled us to improve the quality and scalability of our digital media services. The introduction of the new Player technology is another important technological step forward in RAI's digital media strategy, and one which we are going to take together with the Atos" said Stefano Ciccotti, CTO, RAI.

Atos at International Broadcasting Convention

Atos will be present at the International Broadcasting Convention , which will take place in Amsterdam from 13-17 September, where we will be showcasing practical expertise on how we help broadcast and media companies meet their enterprise IT challenges. Find out more here: https://atos.net/en/events/ibc-2019 .

*RAI - Radiotelevisione italiana S.p.A. is the exclusive concessionaire of the Public Broadcasting Service in Italy. RAI operates 14 television channels and 12 radio channels throughout Italy, broadcasting via terrestrial, digital and satellite platforms and the Internet. In 2018, the RAI Group confirmed its position as the market leader with a 36.4% of the share for the entire day.

