Highlights:

T4 robotic system ideal for HAZMAT, EOD and SWAT missions

First medium-sized robot with human-like dexterity, haptic feedback from arm to remote controller

Smaller, lighter T4 provides same ruggedness as company's larger, military-grade T7 robot

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has introduced a new medium-sized robot ideal for security operations in urban and space-constrained environments such as hazardous material (HAZMAT) cleanup, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) and special weapons and tactics (SWAT) missions. The company is conducting hands-on demonstrations of the prototype robot at its stand, S-7 310, during DSEI 2019, September 10-13 in London.

The T4 robotic system provides operators with unmatched capabilities in a compact, rugged package. Its integrated controller interface provides ease of use for operators and unmatched command and control.

L3Harris' robot provides operators with human-like dexterity and haptic force feedback from the robot arm to the remote-control handgrip a first-of-its-kind capability for a medium-sized robot. This built-in precision control and dexterity shorten task completion time and improve mission effectiveness. A rugged track system provides outstanding mobility and maneuverability required for small spaces, which uniquely positions T4 for security and police forces worldwide.

A variety of attachments enable use of standard-issue sensors, disruptors and tools that support a wide range of missions, including the ability to disable and defeat improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in urban environments inside tight spaces, such as automobiles, buses, trains and aircraft.

"T4 brings life-saving technology to the medium-sized robotics market and reaffirms the importance of highly reliable, precise and easy-to-use systems for security forces worldwide," said Ed Zoiss, President, L3Harris Space and Airborne Systems. "T4 combines strength, reach, intuitive control and robustness to deliver uncompromised performance anywhere even in the most challenging urban environments."

L3Harris has been supporting U.K. customers for more than 100 years. The company has about 2,000 employees in 21 locations throughout the U.K., supporting a variety of government and commercial programs.

L3Harris' Space and Airborne Systems segment provides space payloads, sensors and full-mission solutions; classified intelligence and cyber defense; avionics; and electronic warfare solutions.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers' mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $17 billion in annual revenue and 50,000 employees, with customers in 130 countries. L3Harris.com.

