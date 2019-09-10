Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MJX7 ISIN: US0080731088 Ticker-Symbol: JPX 
Tradegate
10.09.19
09:51 Uhr
52,08 Euro
+0,40
+0,77 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AEROVIRONMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AEROVIRONMENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,24
52,08
10:36
51,04
52,02
10:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AEROVIRONMENT
AEROVIRONMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AEROVIRONMENT INC52,08+0,77 %