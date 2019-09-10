-Jean-Marc Renard, MS, MBA, joins as Chief Business Officer

-Emmanuel Prestat, PhD, joins as Computational Biology Manager

MaaT Pharma announced today the appointment of Jean-Marc Renard, MS, MBA, as Chief Business Officer (CBO) and Emmanuel Prestat, PhD as Computational Biology Manager. Mr. Renard brings more than 35 years of pharmaceutical industry experience and will be responsible for corporate and business development initiatives for the company's innovative microbiome therapeutics. Dr. Prestat will add his extensive experience in leading bioinformatics and data management projects and head MaaT Pharma's data science platform, GutPrint, to further expand its analytics capabilities.

"As we continue to develop our microbiome-based drug products and establish their therapeutic value in oncology and beyond, we enthusiastically welcome Jean-Marc to the leadership team. We look forward to benefiting from his breadth of expertise that will enhance the design and execution of our business strategies to explore new opportunities," commented Hervé Affagard, Co-founder and CEO of MaaT Pharma. "Our proprietary data collection and analysis platform, GutPrint, is a core component of our biotherapeutics' development programs and I am excited to also have Emmanuel join our team to lead its further expansion."

"The microbiome has become an intriguing new therapeutic target with the potential to transform human health. As such, I am delighted to join MaaT Pharma as it spear-heads the development of a new class of drugs designed to restore a healthy microbiome to treat diseases associated with alterations in the human gut microbiota," added Jean-Marc Renard. "I look forward to working with the MaaT Pharma leadership team to support the company's strategic initiatives through its next phase of growth."

Jean-Marc Renard joins MaaT Pharma with over 35 years of experience in finance, commercial operations, business development and R&D from senior roles within world-leading pharmaceutical companies. Previously, he was the Vice President of Corporate Development at Sanofi Pasteur where he was responsible for global business development, M&A and alliance management activities. As Head of Sanofi Pasteur Transactions, he was responsible for the successful acquisition of Protein Sciences Inc. in a deal worth $750 million, and its integration into the Sanofi organization. Before that, he was the Senior Director of M&A and Strategic Projects at Aventis Pharmaceuticals before it merged with Sanofi-Synthélabo in 2004. Mr Renard holds an MBA from INSEAD and an MS in Biomedical Engineering from Institut National Agronomique Paris-Grignon.

Prior to joining MaaT Pharma, Emmanuel Prestat, PhD, was Associate Director of Research and Development at HalioDx, a diagnostic company developing tools for immuno-oncology assays. Before that, Dr. Prestat served as a Senior Manager of Biostatistics Bioinformatics within the in vitro diagnostics department at QIAGEN. He worked as a postdoctoral fellow for 5 years on microbiome mining strategies at Ecole Centrale de Lyon (France) and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (US). He received a PhD in Bioinformatics from the University of Lyon.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage company, has established the most complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis to improve survival outcomes in life-threatening diseases. Committed to treating blood cancers and graft-versus-host disease, a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has already achieved proof of concept in acute myeloid leukemia patients. Supporting the further expansion of our pipeline into larger indications, we have built a powerful discovery and analysis platform to evaluate drug candidates, determine novel disease targets and identify biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. Our therapeutics are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to spearhead microbiome treatment integration into clinical practice.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005426/en/

Contacts:

For MaaT Pharma

Hervé Affagard, CEO

Phone: +33 (0)4 2829 1400

E-Mail: haffagard@maat-pharma.com



Media Requests for MaaT Pharma

Dr. Stephanie May or Dr. Jacob Verghese

Trophic Communications

Phone: +49 89 23 88 77 30 or +49 171 185 56 82

E-Mail: may@trophic.eu or verghese@trophic.eu