The Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe has issued a request for proposal to seek partners for the development and construction of seven solar parks, with a combined generation capacity of 235 MW, plus two mini-hydro power projects.The Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe has issued a request for proposal to seek potential partners for the construction of seven solar parks and two mini-hydro power plants. The PV plants include 50 MW facilities the GDE Bulilima Solar Energy Project, 20km from Plumtree in Matabeleland South province; the Sable Solar Farm Project at Kwekwe, Midlands ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...