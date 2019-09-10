Expands technology and high-tech expertise to further help clients scale their AI capabilities and accelerate data-driven impact

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has acquired Pragsis Bidoop, a Spanish company with strong expertise in big data, AI and advanced analytics. Pragsis Bidoop, headquartered in Madrid with additional offices in Barcelona and the U.K., will add more than 200 employees with deep machine learning, artificial intelligence and big data engineering experience, along with its portfolio of end-to-end solutions, to Accenture's Applied Intelligence business. Integrating Pragsis Bidoop's capabilities will further enhance how Accenture Applied Intelligence serves the European and Latin American markets by helping enterprise clients scale their deployments of AI, analytics and automation to make data-driven decisions.

Founded in 2004, Pragsis Bidoop stands out in the Spanish big data and AI market, with a diversified client base of Ibex-35 companies in Spain and multinational corporations with a presence in Mexico, Brazil and other Latin America markets. The company specializes in service provisioning for corporations in a range of industries, from banking and insurance to retail, energy, railway, public sector and pharma. Pragsis Bidoop also delivers innovative data solutions for what Accenture calls Industry X.0, the digital reinvention of industry. These include big data and AI solutions for digital twins (digital models of a physical objects, systems or processes), machine learning to optimize manufacturing processes, and advanced predictive models to reduce, for example, supply chain forecasting errors, lost sales and maintenance costs.

"Accenture Applied Intelligence is experiencing strong demand and we are laser-focused on equipping our teams with the right blend of talent and technical skills to guide clients on their AI journey," said Athina Kanioura, chief analytics officer and global lead for Applied Intelligence at Accenture. "As we continue to grow the business, the Pragsis Bidoop team will play a critical role in the European market and beyond."

"Accenture combines true end-to-end analytics, data and AI services with deep industry expertise. With the addition of Pragsis Bidoop, we will multiply our specialized talent in big data, data engineering and Artificial Intelligence skills. This further enhances our position as a market leader, helping clients in the next phases of the data driven transformation journey, where intelligent big data solutions at global scale in real time are needed, beyond the traditional proofs of concept or isolated data lakes," said Juan Pedro Moreno, country managing director for Spain, Portugal and Israel at Accenture.

Pedro Agudo, CEO and co-founder of Pragsis Bidoop, said, "We are delighted to bring together an outstanding team with unique capabilities, experience and passion. By joining Accenture, we can help change de game in the AI and big data solutions space, helping our clients to really leverage the new era of artificial intelligence as a key opportunity to boost their business."

Accenture Applied Intelligence employs more than 20,000 professionals, working to help clients scale AI, including 6,000 data scientists, data engineers and AI professionals worldwide. It has received several recognitions from leading industry analyst firms in the past six months, including being named a worldwide leader in AI vendor services by IDC and ranking first in Google AI services by HfS.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions underpinned by the world's largest delivery network Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 482,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Applied Intelligence, part of Accenture Digital, applies artificial intelligence and human ingenuity at the core of business to help clients solve their most complex business problems. By deploying AI responsibly and combining it with our deep industry and analytics expertise, we enable the digital transformation of organizations, extend human capabilities, and make intelligent products and services a reality. Follow @AccentureAI and visit accenture.com/appliedintelligence.

