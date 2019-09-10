Cloud Distribution and Cynet Partner to Offer Autonomous Breach Protection

READING, England, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud First" Next-generation value added distributor (VAD) Cloud Distribution, specialists in Cyber Security, Networking and Data Protection Solutions has partnered with Cynet to provide the Cynet 360 platform to UK Partners.

The Cynet 360 Platform leverages Sensor Fusion technology which continuously ingests and analyses endpoint, network and user activity signals to deliver the world's first autonomous breach protection platform, providing complete automation of monitoring and control, attack prevention and detection, and response orchestration. Pioneering the use of Sensor Fusion provides the widest attack protection available in a single interface and backing it with CyOps, and inclusive 24\7 SOC services.

Adam Davison, Sales & Marketing Director, At Cloud Distribution said: "With breach protection becoming increasingly complex, and greater customer demand for breach consolidation and operability, Cloud Distribution's onboarding of Cynet will enable partners to offer Cynet 360 Autonomous Breach Protection, as a true replacement for today's manually operated, multi-product security stacks."

Davison added: "For resellers, Cynet's product comes at exactly the right time, considering the rising threat of cybercrime. Cynet provides a strong differentiation and upselling opportunity by consolidating NGAV, EDR, Network Analytics, UBA and Deception solutions into single offering, The Cynet 360 platform."

Legacy security stacks that piece together disparate point products, have traditionally been the solution for data breaches. However, the operational complexities of their deployment, maintenance, manual management and integration bar them from providing sound protection level. Cynet 360 delivers such protection by natively integrating all the relevant capabilities of and automating the entire breach protection process from initial monitoring to incident response.

Guy Eilon, VP of Sales, at Cynet said: "Through our partnership with Cloud Distribution, resellers can now provide both the technology and the security expertise to radically elevate their customers' security posture decoupling it from the skill, staff and other operational constraints siloed security products are bound to."

Both Cynet and Cloud Distribution have resources to enable a quick go-to-market strategy, including WebEx, demo, and customer engagement support. Furthermore, there is a full schedule of joint marketing campaigns available to help stimulate interest and opportunities within the channel.

Cynet 360 is the world's first autonomous breach protection platform that consolidates and automates Monitoring & Control, Attack Prevention & Detection and Response Orchestration across the entire environment.

Cynet 360 pioneers the use of Cynet Sensor FusionTMto continuously analyze all activity signals from the protected environment: user activity, process behavior and network traffic to provide threat protection of unmatched accuracy coupled by automated remediation workflows for all core attack vectors.

Cynet 360 eliminates the need of complex multi-product security stacks, making robust breach protection within reach for any organization, regardless of its size and security skills.

Cloud Distribution is a Cloud First value-added distributor of disruptive next generation cyber security, networking and datacentre solutions that VARs can take to market quickly and easily. It currently distributes, Acronis, Aerohive, Altaro, Arista Networks, AVI Networks, BlackBerry, Cato Networks, CybSafe, Cynet, Exinda, Lookout, Pcysys, Peplink, Pivot3, SilverFort, Securonix, Vectra Networks.

Its portfolio of disruptive security and networking solutions helps resellers to differentiate themselves from the competition and create new markets to sell in. The company was founded in 2009 by senior executives with a wealth of experience in the security, networking and optimisation space. Its philosophy is to take innovative, cutting-edge vendors into the UK market by recruiting and working together with skilled, reputable, market making partners. For further information, please visit https://www.Cloud-distribution.com/ or follow us on Twitter @Cloudtweeters.

Adam Davison

adam.davison@Cloud-distribution.com

+44 (0)1635-800-410