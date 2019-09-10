Rick Hertless: RISE Wealth Technologies is Using Artificial Intelligence to Lead the Disruption of the Asset Management Industry

RISE's AI Platform will Industrialize the Large Amount of Work that Financial Analysts Typically Do

GRÜNWALD, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2019 / Stefan Tittel, the Founder of RISE Wealth Technologies, is pleased to announce that his company is successfully using artificial intelligence (AI) in a way that will revolutionize the asset management industry.

To learn more about RISE, please visit https://www.rise.eco/.

As Tittel noted, with the help of just a few people, RISE has developed their AI platform for "industrializing" the intensive work that financial analysts typically handle. This includes researching trading ideas for the financial markets, as well as testing, validating and implementing the ideas. In addition, RISE's patent-pending AI platform will also have a positive impact on the development of trading strategies.

Now, thanks to RISE's innovative work, a "machine" could handle all of this.

"After millions and countless of hours spent in researching and developing, RISE started with our first pilot client in 2014," Tittel said.

After having fully sold his previous venture, Masterpayment AG, in 2017, Tittel started to fully focus on RISE and scale the team from a very small group to over twenty.

Tittel said he is proud of the way RISE is changing the way funds, investors and asset managers invest. As he noted, the flood of data is continuously increasing, and so the timing is ideal to shift more to AI technology. As he noted, the halftime life of "traditional" trading strategies is increasing.

"At RISE, we strongly believe that the largest asset manager of the future will be a tech company," he said.

About RISE Wealth Technologies:

RISE is a FinTech company that is developing patent-pending AI / ML trading systems that have outperformed global markets since 2016. RISE was founded in 2012 and has come a long way since. They have recruited an all-star team of traders, quants, developers and mathematicians and invested over $11 million to build a set of self-learning, continuously improving trading systems utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning that will change the way how funds and investors trade. Their technology has been filed for patent. RISE is the future of asset management and the next big thing in an $80 trillion industry, which is 4.5 times the size of the US GDP. For more information, please visit https://www.rise.eco/.

RISE Wealth Technologies GmbH

Luise -Ullrich-Str. 4,

82031 Grunwald, Germany

Contact:

Benedict Frauen - Senior Program Manager & Authorized Director

frauen@rise.eco

Tel: +49 89 255 421 92

Mobil: +49 176 810 522 47

SOURCE: RISE Wealth Technologies GmbH

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559047/RISE-Wealth-Technologies-is-Using-Artificial-Intelligence-to-Lead-the-Disruption-of-the-Asset-Management-Industry