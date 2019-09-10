Eastern Europe's largest utility has decided to acquire a minority stake in Zolar - a German provider of digital solutions for rooftop PV - alongside BayWa r.e. Energy Ventures.Czech utility CEZ Group, investment firm Inven Capital and BayWa r.e. Energy Ventures will invest €10 million in Zolar, a German start-up offering digital solutions for rooftop PV. According to CEZ, Zolar has developed an online tool enabling homeowners to carry out the planning and purchasing of PV systems. The online "configurator" is said to be able to connect potential customers with PV product distributors and installers. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...