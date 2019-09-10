Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 1389 ISIN: GB0006886666 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC--