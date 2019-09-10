The German PV equipment provider will not achieve the sales and earnings targets set for this year. CNBM is not expected to place orders for the expansion of its CIGS thin-film production operations in China until the fourth quarter.From pv magazine Germany. The China National Building Materials Group (CNBM) has told German PV equipment supplier Singulus it plans to continue expanding its CIGS thin-film module production capacity - but not until the fourth quarter. The strategy was agreed in Shanghai by representatives of Chinese state-owned CNBM and the management board of Singulus Technologies ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...