Company to Hold Conference Call on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM ET (4:00 PM UK)
GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gaming software, services and online gaming content in the United States, today announced that it will release its first-half financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019 on Friday, September 13, 2019. The Company is advancing the timing of its announcement from the previously announced date of September 27, 2019 as it expects to finalize its financial results earlier than anticipated.
The Company will host a conference call on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM ET 4:00 PM UK time to discuss these financial results.
Conference Call Details
Date/Time:
Friday, September 13, 2019, at 11:00 AM ET/ 4:00 PM UK time
Participant Dial-In Numbers:
United States Canada:
877-407-8629
United Kingdom:
0-800-756-3429
International:
201-493-6715
To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the "Results and Presentations" page of the Company's website after issuance of the earnings release.
Webcast
The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the following link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gan/mediaframe/32225/indexl.html. Such link will also be made available at the "Results and Presentations" section of GAN's website (http://gan.com/investors/results-and-presentations).
About GAN Plc
GAN is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ("SaaS") to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. The Company has also launched digital user acquisition retention marketing in support of the Internet Casino (https://casino.winstar.com) provided by GAN's Digital Marketing Agency in Tel Aviv, Israel.
GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN).
For more information please visit www.GAN.com.
GAN
Jack Wielebinski
Head of Investor Relations
+1 214 799 4660
jwielebinski@GAN.com
US Investors: The Equity Group
Adam Prior
aprior@equityny.com
212.371.8660
UK Ireland Investors: Walbrook PR
Paul Cornelius
GAN@WalbrookPR.com
+44 20 7933 8780
Davy (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
John Frain Barry Murphy
+353 1 679 6363
Liberum (Joint Broker)
Neil Patel Cameron Duncan
+44 (0) 20 3100 2000