Company to Hold Conference Call on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM ET (4:00 PM UK)

GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gaming software, services and online gaming content in the United States, today announced that it will release its first-half financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019 on Friday, September 13, 2019. The Company is advancing the timing of its announcement from the previously announced date of September 27, 2019 as it expects to finalize its financial results earlier than anticipated.

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM ET 4:00 PM UK time to discuss these financial results.

Conference Call Details Date/Time: Friday, September 13, 2019, at 11:00 AM ET/ 4:00 PM UK time Participant Dial-In Numbers: United States Canada: 877-407-8629 United Kingdom: 0-800-756-3429 International: 201-493-6715

To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the "Results and Presentations" page of the Company's website after issuance of the earnings release.

Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the following link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gan/mediaframe/32225/indexl.html. Such link will also be made available at the "Results and Presentations" section of GAN's website (http://gan.com/investors/results-and-presentations).

About GAN Plc

GAN is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ("SaaS") to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. The Company has also launched digital user acquisition retention marketing in support of the Internet Casino (https://casino.winstar.com) provided by GAN's Digital Marketing Agency in Tel Aviv, Israel.

GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN).

For more information please visit www.GAN.com.

Contacts:

For further information:

GAN

Jack Wielebinski

Head of Investor Relations

+1 214 799 4660

jwielebinski@GAN.com

US Investors: The Equity Group

Adam Prior

aprior@equityny.com

212.371.8660

UK Ireland Investors: Walbrook PR

Paul Cornelius

GAN@WalbrookPR.com

+44 20 7933 8780

Davy (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

John Frain Barry Murphy

+353 1 679 6363

Liberum (Joint Broker)

Neil Patel Cameron Duncan

+44 (0) 20 3100 2000