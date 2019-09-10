Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki's financial reporting in 2020

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 10.9.2019 AT 14:00

Huhtamaki's financial reporting in 2020



In 2020, Huhtamaki will publish financial information as follows:

Results 2019 February 13 Annual Accounts 2019 week 10 Interim Report, January 1 - March 31, 2020 April 29 Half-yearly Report, January 1 - June 30, 2020 July 23 Interim Report, January 1 - September 30, 2020 October 22

Huhtamaki observes a silent period prior to the publication of financial information. Silent period before publication of Results 2019 is four weeks. Silent period before publication of half-yearly report and interim reports starts on the last day of the reporting period in question.

Huhtamäki Oyj's Annual General Meeting (AGM) is planned to be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The Board of Directors will summon the AGM at a later date. A shareholder may request that a matter falling under the authority of the General Meeting of Shareholders shall be placed on the agenda of the AGM. To this effect, a written request should be sent to the Board of Directors on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the latest.

For further information, please contact:

Calle Loikkanen, Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communications, tel. +358 10 686 7125



