Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki's financial reporting in 2020

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 10.9.2019 AT 14:00

Huhtamaki's financial reporting in 2020

In 2020, Huhtamaki will publish financial information as follows:

Results 2019February 13
Annual Accounts 2019week 10
Interim Report, January 1 - March 31, 2020April 29
Half-yearly Report, January 1 - June 30, 2020July 23
Interim Report, January 1 - September 30, 2020October 22

Huhtamaki observes a silent period prior to the publication of financial information. Silent period before publication of Results 2019 is four weeks. Silent period before publication of half-yearly report and interim reports starts on the last day of the reporting period in question.

Huhtamäki Oyj's Annual General Meeting (AGM) is planned to be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The Board of Directors will summon the AGM at a later date. A shareholder may request that a matter falling under the authority of the General Meeting of Shareholders shall be placed on the agenda of the AGM. To this effect, a written request should be sent to the Board of Directors on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the latest.

For further information, please contact:
Calle Loikkanen, Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communications, tel. +358 10 686 7125

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 79 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 35 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 18,100 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2018, our net sales totaled EUR 3.1 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com.


