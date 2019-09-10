International Montoro Resources Inc.: Montoro Engages Mira Geoscience For Compilation (3D) Of Pecors Lake/Serpent River - Nickel, Copper, PGE Project

Nickel the hottest commodity in the world up 80% this year- Goldman Sachs forecasts $11/ lb. this year

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2019 / International Montoro Resources Inc. (TSX-V: IMT)

(the "Company").

Pecors Ni-Cu-PGE Update

Further to our news release of March 12, 2019, the Company engaged Mira Geoscience Ltd. ("Mira") in a consultancy agreement for data compilation and software support.

Mira, has been compiling data into its Geoscience ANALYST (3D) visualization and communication platform all of Montoro's exploration data for the "Pecors Lake" (Ni, Cu, PGE) exploration project on its Serpent River claims, in Ontario.

Data compiled into Geoscience ANALYST (3D) interactive platform will include:

OGS Geochemistry survey, OGS petrographic study, OGS Earthlink data for drill holes completed by previous exploration companies such as Teck Resources, Rio Tinto, BHP and other junior explorers either near or on Montoro's Serpent/Pecors Lake claims.

Government of Canada, Gravity and Magnetic airborne surveys for a regional geological/geophysical perspective.

Montoro's Serpent River/Pecors Lake (22) exploration drill holes, with drill core geology and assays for P15-22 and P15-23 (depicted in a below the surface interactive 3D view)

Lamontagne Geophysics, down hole electromagnetic probe for drill hole P15-22 (1km deep)

Crones Geophysics down hole probe electromagnetic data for drill hole P15-23 (1.3km deep)

Geotech's ZTEM 2018 survey, 3D inversion/interpretation data depicted in a below the surface interactive view.

International Montoro Resources Inc. President, Gary Musil comments:

"In our March 12, 2019 news release (link) of the 3D Geotech inversion data we got the (top down view) of the entirety of the 5Km x 2km x 2km Pecors Lake Nickel, Copper & PGE Conductive (EM) anomaly (link) . Now with the highly skilled and professional assistance of Kristofer Davis, PhD and Thomas Campagne, P.Geo. MSc, Geophysicist in compiling our data into Geoscience ANALYST, we can view our project in a 3D/interactive platform underground (bottom up view)."

Depicted above is the Pecors Lake, Geotech ZTEM conductive (EM) 3D inversion data viewed in Geoscience ANALYST with: Drill hole P15-22 (1km) with Lamontagne Geophysics down hole probe data, and Drill hole P15-23 (1.3km) with Crone Geophysics down hole probe data.

Click here to view the underground (3D VIDEO) of Pecors Lake (Ni/Cu/PGE) Anomaly from Geotech ZTEM survey in Geoscience ANALYST (link) https://bit.ly/2lLkxwG

About Mira Geoscience Inc.:

Mira supplies the mining industry with practical and cost-effective multi-disciplinary 3D and 4D modelling and data management solutions for mineral exploration and geotechnical hazard assessment. Since 1999, they have pioneered the application of advanced geological and geophysical modelling, 3D-GIS technology, and 4D multi-disciplinary data management in the mining industry. Their philosophy is to seamlessly integrate the world's most advanced earth modelling technologies into workflow-based solutions that provide better, faster decisions. They believe in the power of knowledge, data, and technology integration to address geoscience-based challenges. An approach based on the strength of committed commercial, technology, and R&D partnerships.

Nickel is the hottest metal in the world right now :

Link (Sudbury.com Sept, 05.19 Darren Macdonald)

"Price is up 80% this year, with predictions it could hit US$11 a pound by the end of 2019 - Favourable prices are expected to continue - late Wednesday (Sept.04.19) Goldman Sachs, revised its price forecast, predicting nickel would rise to US$11 a pound before the end of the year."

LME - Nickel closing price Sept.09.19 ($8.2395 lb. USD)

NI 43-101 Disclosure:

Don Hawke, MSc., PGeo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information above in this news release.

About International Montoro Resources Inc.

(i) In February 2019 Montoro entered into acquisition agreements with various vendors, to acquire claims in the Cariboo Mining Division, British Columbia, and following Exchange approval on the Wicheeda North claims (1,444 ha.), the Company has increased the claim blocks by a further (694 ha) for a total 2138 ha. The claim block adjoins the well-known Wicheeda REE discovery on the north and northwest.

(ii) Montoro will continue to focus on advancing its 100%-owned Serpent River - Elliot Lake, Northern Ontario, Pecors magnetic anomaly - a potential Ni-Cu-PGE discovery. The southwestern portion of the property has located Uranium/REE mineralization from previous drilling in the general area where Rio Algom discovered uranium. The property comprises 10 mineral claims (115 units), or approximately 1,840 ha. Final 2D ZTEM Inversion results were completed by Geotech Ltd. in September 2018; followed by a 3D interpretation of the ZTEM helicopter EM (conductive) & Magnetic Survey in October 2018.

(iii) In February 2018 Montoro received approval for the acquisition of the Duhamel, Quebec property. The Ni-Cu-Co prospect consisted of nine (9) mineral claims comprising 500 ha. Additional staking of thirty-two (32) adjoining mineral claims and compiling of data has been underway since February; and the expanded property now totals approximately 2,300 ha and prospective for Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium.

(iv) In addition the Company owns jointly with Belmont Resources Inc. (50/50) its Crackingstone (982 ha, 2,427 acres) Uranium properties in the Uranium City District, Northern Saskatchewan, and is seeking a joint venture partner to continue development of this advanced property.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Gary Musil"

Gary Musil,

President/CEO and Director

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT:

#600 -625 Howe Street

Vancouver, B.C. V6C 2T6

Ph.#604-683-6648; Fax #604-683-1350

Website: www.MontoroResources.com

E-Mail: gmusil@montororesources.com

SOURCE: International Montoro Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559034/Montoro-Engages-Mira-Geoscience-For-Compilation-3D-Of-Pecors-LakeSerpent-River--Nickel-Copper-PGE-Project