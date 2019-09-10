The global commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market size is poised to reach USD 58.44 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

"With the increase in air passenger flow, several airlines are upgrading their fleet to facilitate smooth services. New-generation aircrafts feature advanced cabin layouts to offer more customized service to passengers. Hence, seats installed in all classes would feature some type of in-seat power supply systems. Thus, the rising procurement of new aircraft will drive market growth," says a senior analyst at Technavio. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by increase in cabin retrofitting to enhance passenger comfort. In addition, the growing demand for luxury air travel is anticipated to further boost the commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market during the forecast period.

Airline operators are increasingly focusing on improving their aircraft cabin to promote their brand image among customers. Thus, airline operators are increasingly investing in cabin retrofitting to satiate the increasing demand for comfort and connectivity. Cabin retrofitting enables the inclusion of features such as cabin connectivity, personalized entertainment systems, handsfree commands, micro cabin environment, medical care, and self-cleaning and anti-bacterial materials. Therefore, aircraft cabins are being integrated with comfortable seats, large overhead bins, and other necessary components such as in-seat power supply systems. This will drive the growth of the commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market during the forecast period.

The demand for luxury air travel is increasing owing to the growing financial affluence among global consumers, which is prompting them to spend on unique experiences. As a result, airlines are required to constantly monitor and adapt to consumer expectations and cater to luxury customers while remaining exclusive and relevant. Thus, the adoption of new premium seating in the business-class segments is increasing, which will drive the demand for in-seat power supply system.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Astrodyne TDI

Astronics Corp.

Burrana Pty. Ltd.

GVH Aerospace Ltd.

Imagik Corp

Market Segmentation by End-User:

The Commercial Aircraft In-Seat Power Supply System Market can be broadly categorized into the following end-users:

Economy class

Business class

Premium economy class

First class

Key Regions for the Commercial Aircraft In-Seat Power Supply System Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

