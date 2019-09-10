CE China, a global IFA event, is focusing on the retail landscape in an efficient and effective way. A major contribution in this regard comes from Chinese retail giant and long-time CE China premium partner Suning. In Guangzhou at the show, the omni-channel retailer is going to present itself as partner of the IFA Retail University and showcases its latest smart home innovation Biu+ Ecology.

Retail Giant and CE China Partner Suning to Showcase Biu+ Smart Home Solution at CE China (Photo:Business Wire)

Biu+ Ecology coming back with new break-throughs

When Suning first stepped into smart home appliance, it created a series of smart products with the name "Biu". Till now, the Biu+ Ecology contains dozens of products and links over 110 different brands in its "biu!" app. Last year, Suning brought its newly launched unmanned "Biu" store to CE China. This time, the retailer is going to showcase its whole smart home package with "Biu" home appliance, including refrigerators, air-conditioners and water purifiers.

IFA Retail University delivers deep market insights

Co-initiated by Suning and IFA, IFA Retail University developed into a major attraction at CE China, providing visitors with deep insights into markets and products. Lectures will be held by CE China exhibitors in short 20-minute "Power-Briefings" allowing them to share their latest strategies, products, and visions to international retailers and media. In addition, latest market trends and insights will be presented. During the last CE China, more than 400 retail partners, buyers and store managers attended the IFA Retail University. This year CE China welcomes gfk, Haier, NUC Kuvings, Sennheiser and Severin among others.

About CE China

CE China, a global IFA event, is designed to link premium brands, important market players and retailers. The show is a vibrant platform that unites global brands with Asian retailers keen to bring new products to their customers. This year the show has attracted more interest by leading retailers and trading platforms from pan-Asian markets, among them Croma Infiniti Retail, Kohinoor Electronics, Amazon India, Tsutaya Kaden Enterprise, Senao and PChome Online.

