Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2G9K9 ISIN: IT0005282865 Ticker-Symbol: REJA 
Frankfurt
10.09.19
11:16 Uhr
51,70 Euro
-0,60
-1,15 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE Italia Mid Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
REPLY SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REPLY SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,25
53,00
13:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
REPLY
REPLY SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REPLY SPA51,70-1,15 %