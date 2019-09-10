To mark 2019's European Cyber Security Month, Reply will once again be hosting its Reply Cyber Security Challenge, a team competition open to both students and professionals. The online challenge will take place on Friday October 11th 2019 and will last 24 hours. Registration is open from today, 10th September.

After the first event last year, in which over 6,200 people from 61 countries around the world took part, the 2019 challenge will present five stimulating issues for each of the following categories: coding, web, miscellaneous, crypto and binary. The team that solves the security problem in a 'capture the flag' (CTF) contest will obtain the highest score in the challenge and win the challenge.

Designed by the Keen Minds team, Reply's cyber security experts, the Cyber Security Challenge is just one of a number of Reply initiatives to promote the culture of coding, with a particular focus on new generations.

For more information about the event, visit challenges.reply.com.

Reply

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005584/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +39 011 7711594

Irene Caia

i.caia@reply.com

Tel. +39 02 535761